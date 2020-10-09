Early Prime Day deals are here: Echo Show 8 is now only £65

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, but Amazon has launched an excellent selection of early Prime Day deals for those itching to get into the discounts.

Ahead of next week's October 13 start date, we're seeing plenty of early savings hitting the shelves, and we're bringing you all the best offers right here.

From cheap 4K TVs to the lowest price we've seen yet on the Amazon Echo Show 5, there's plenty of savings to go around. There are some particularly strong early Prime Day deals hitting Amazon's range of smart home wares this weekend, and that's to be expected.

We always see exciting offers on the Echo range, and this weekend is treating us to extra discounts from brands Amazon has acquired as well - so keep an eye on Eufy, Blink, and Ring.

If your home's already smart enough, though, you'll find early Prime Day deals on smartwatches, iPads, MacBooks, headphones, and more on offer this weekend. Remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals come October 13, but luckily there's a 30 day free trial available right now. We're rounding up all the best Amazon Prime Day deals available now just below.

The best early Prime Day deals available now

Blink Mini security camera: £34.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can already save £10 on the Blink Mini security camera at Amazon right now. The 1080p camera offers an excellent range of features for its price tag - including motion detection, night vision, and full Alexa compatibility.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is a staple of Amazon Prime Day deals, and you'll find it available for just £29.99 this weekend. That's a 40% discount, but we'd keep an eye on this one for sure.

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available for its lowest price yet at Amazon. That's thanks to a £35 discount that drops the price down to £44.99 ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself.

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £64.99 at Amazon

You'll also find the larger Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale this weekend. With a £55 discount, you're paying just £64.99 for the 8-inch smart display - an excellent improvement over the £119 usual price.

Fitbit Versa: £199 £106.28 at Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa is now £20 cheaper than it was over Black Friday last year. A £93 price drop makes this the cheapest the fitness tracker and smartwatch has ever been - and that's before Amazon Prime Day even kicks off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: £179 £135 at Amazon

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are reduced to just £135 at Amazon right now. That's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen, and that didn't last long when it popped up last month - so be quick to grab them before the Prime Day crowds descend.

Ring Spotlight Camera: £199 £139 at Amazon

This Ring Spotlight camera is packed with features that sit particularly well with a £60 discount for Prime members. Two way talk, Alexa compatibility, infrared night vision, and an LED alarm light mean it's perfect for home security. We only saw it this cheap over Black Friday last year, and so far in 2020 it's only dropped to £159.

LG 43UN71006LB 43-inch 4K TV: £479.99 £379 at Amazon

LG TVs offer a far more premium experience than the cheaper supermarket TVs that usually occupy this price point. That means this £379 price tag on the 43-inch 2020 model is an excellent saving to take advantage of this weekend.

2019 iPad 10.2-inch WiFi and Cellular: £479 £399 at Amazon

If you don't want to rely on public WiFi, you'll find this LTE version of the 2019 flagship iPad available for under £400 right now. That comes courtesy of an £80 price drop on the 32GB model.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop: £999 £949.99 at Amazon

You can also save £50 on the 13-inch MacBook Air at Amazon this week. That's the cheapest the luxury laptop has been, plus, there's some excellent value in here - with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

More Amazon Echo early Prime Day deals

You'll find all the lowest Amazon Echo prices from around the web right here. Other retailers do enjoy a price war over Amazon Prime Day, and this year's all the more competitive. That means you'll want to keep an eye on the competition to get the best possible deals out there.