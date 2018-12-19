DJI and Skypixel launch the world's biggest aerial photo and video contest

DJI and SkyPixel, the online aerial photography community, are inviting entries for the annual SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest.

The contest is designed to showcase the world captured from above, and is open to photographers and videographers, both professionals and enthusiasts.

Read more: DJI Ronin-SC

There are some decent prizes up for grabs, with a approximately $120,000 worth of products to be won. These include a Hasselblad X1D-50c camera (worth £5,999 / $6,495), DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone and the new Osmo Pocket three-axis stabilized gimbal.

SkyPixel will also be running a series of exhibitions at DJI Flagship Stores throughout 2019 to showcase the winning entries.

Categories

The SkyPixel contest has been run for the past three years, receiving over 100,000 submissions. Entries don't have to be captured on DJI equipment, with no restriction on the type or brand of aerial equipment, and participants can submit as many still images or videos as they wish.

The video contest consists of five categories: Nature, City, Sport and Travel, plus a Creative category, with entrants encouraged to "curate a visual story to showcase your creative skills and extraordinary visual effects". The photo contest consists of four categories: Nature, Architecture, Fun and Sport.

The winners will be announced on March 20, 2019. To find out more about the competition, and to enter, head to the 2018 Skypixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest website. Good luck!