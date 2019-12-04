Disney Plus announces upcoming Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge game show

Can't get enough Star Wars content on Disney Plus? Well, you're in luck, because the streaming service has announced an exclusive Jedi-themed game show for kids.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will see its prospective Padawans undergo a series of tests in the "Jedi principles of strength, knowledge, and bravery", so we're expecting something in the vein of Ninja Warrior with puzzle-solving and quiz-like elements.

According to the announcement, the show's challenges will take place across three locations – a forest planet (Endor, surely?), on board a Jedi star cruiser (safe to assume the contestants will have to escape trash compactors and swing across chasms), and inside a Jedi temple (lightsaber duels are a must).

Best host

Like any game show worth its weight in quarter-portions, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will also have its own host, and in this instance, the person for the job is Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace).

Of course, it's too early at this point to know whether Best will perform in character as Jar Jar, but we certainly hope so. (Ye gods, whatta meesa sayin'??)

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2020. In meantime, you can get your Star Wars fill by watching The Mandalorian or binge-watching all of the Star Wars movies in order.