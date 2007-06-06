Freecom drops 750GB Hard Drive Pro USB drive

Freecom has today released the Hard Drive Pro USB 2.0 and Firewire, a new addition to its Hard Drive Pro eSATA and USB range. One touch data synchronisation, hardware encryption and high speed data transfer rates make it a pretty sound choice for anyone who has a plethora of photos and videos.

According to Freecom, "just one touch of a button and your files are synchronised at high speeds between the Hard Drive Pro and your computer." Hardware encryption ensures your data remains secure and protected. With up to 750GB of capacity all your data can be secure in one safe place.

The drive also has a two-year manufacturer warranty included as standard. Plus, if you need hints and tips or have a problem with the drive, you can take advantage of Freecom's unlimited free helpdesk support.

Winner of the IF Product Design Award 2007, the Hard Drive Pro comes in a compact aluminium case. This has a specially designed cooling system to make sure your hard drive remains stable. Prices start at £140 for the 500GB eSATA model.