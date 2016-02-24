5 brilliant modular gadgets that aren't the LG G5

Stealing whatever thunder Google's Project Ara had left, the LG G5 has been grabbing headlines over at MWC 2016 on the back of its modular functionality.

By sliding out a cartridge-like base, the smartphone lets you bolt add-ons to the smartphone - such as a battery grip with physical camera controls and a Hi-Fi audio module.

If like us you've suddenly rediscovered your modular mojo, here are five devices from the world of computing that took a similarly configurable approach. How Lego can you go?