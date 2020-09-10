Casio launches retro-cool G-Shock watch inspired by volcanic lightning

Casio has revealed a new limited edition G-Shock watch, with a design it says represents volcanic lightning.

The Casio G-Shock MTGB1000VL-4A is a million miles from understated wearables like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, with a a rainbow-effect ion-plated bezel and subtle differences in color gradation that mean no two are the same.

The hands are red, white and blue against a black face, and the inset dial ring is graded from purple to blue. The look is finished off with a transparent red urethane strap that, according to Casio, represents bubbling magma.

Not just a pretty face

You won't find GPS, heart rate monitoring or activity tracking inside, but the MTGB1000VL-4A is more than just a pretty rainbow-plated face. There's Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to pick up the time automatically from your phone, world time for over 300 cities (with easy switching between world and home time zones), an alarm, and a phone finder function.

Solar charging keeps the battery topped up for a maximum of 18 months in power-saver mode, and it's water-resistant to 200 meters.

This kind of wilfully ostentatious design doesn't come cheap though, and the volcanic MTGB1000VL-4A is on sale now for a cool $1,100 (about £850 / AU$1,500) directly from Casio.