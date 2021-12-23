Boat Iris smartwatch debuts in India - price, availability, and specifications

Audio player loading…

The Indian smartwatch market is at its zenith as the recent QoQ growth has surged to 159%. Major contributors in this growth are Indian brands like Boat, Noise, Fire-Bolt, etc. These brands, to maintain their dominance, keep rolling out new smartwatches with catchy designs and high-end specifications.

Recently, Boat rolled out a couple of smartwatches in India. Now, the brand is back again with a new wearable named Boat Iris. For starters, Boat Iris comes with a round dial AMOLED display and straps made up of leather and silicon. In addition, the smartwatch is waterproof as it got IP68 certification and features a daily activity tracker and multiple sports modes.

Boat Iris pricing and availability

The brand new offering by Boat is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,499. The wearable ships in three different color variants, including Navy Blue, Active Black, and Flaming Red. Users can visit Flipkart or the official website of Boat to purchase the smartwatch.

Price: Rs 4,499

Boat Iris specifications

The Boat Iris smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display. The smartwatch packs multiple cloud-based watch faces. One can choose the watch face according to their preference by visiting the Boat Hub app and selecting the watch face from there. Furthermore, the wearable includes a SpO2 monitor and heart rate monitor to keep a check on the user's health.

Boat Iris smartwatch features eight built-in Active Sports Modes, including running, badminton, skipping, swimming, football, basketball, cycling, and walking. As claimed by the company, the wearable can last up to seven days once charged completely. The smartwatch also provides notifications alerts for social media, calls, and messages.