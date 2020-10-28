Boat Storm Smartwatch with SpO2 monitor launched for Rs 1,999

Boat, a homegrown brand who makes affordable accessories such as earphones, speakers, and cables has now announced its first smartwatch. The Boat Storm smartwatch is the company’s second wearable after the fitness tracker.

The Boat Strom smartwatch comes in Black and Blue colour option and will go on sale starting October 29 in India. The Boat Strom will be available on Flipkart for the price of Rs 1,999.

Boat Strom features and specs

(Image credit: Flipkart)

First up the display, the Boat Strom offers you 1.3-inch touch screen colour display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It has a 2.5D curved glass design built on a metal body casing. For navigating, apart from the touch screen, you also get a button on the left on the watch. The Boat Strom smartwatch is said to offer over 100 watch faces which will be available via OTA later.

The Boat Strom watch offers 9 tracking modes including Running, Hiking, Riding, Treadmill, Climbing, Spinning, Yoga, Workout, and Walking. Apart from this, the watch shows you how much steps you have taken and calories burnt in a day and will also give you the week’s overview. As for the sensors, there is a Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level, and there is also a menstrual cycle tracking feature onboard.

On a single charge, the Boat Strom can is said to last for about 8 days and up to 30 days in standby mode. Since it is an entry-level affordable smartwatch, there are only a few smart feature-packed in. The Boat Strom can vibrate when you get a call, text, social media notifications, sedentary alerts, and alarms. You can also control music via this watch. It is also 5ATM water-resistant meaning it can survive in water up to 50 meters.

For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and is compatible with Android devices with 4.4 or higher and iPhones running on iOS 8.0 and up. Apart from the Boat Strom also coms with guided breathing, Accelerometer, and, G-sensor.