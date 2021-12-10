Boat Watch Mystic launched in India - price, specifications, and availability

The Indian smartwatch market is growing at a considerable pace. One of the biggest contributors to its growth, Boat teased a new smartwatch called Boat Watch Mystiq, two weeks ago. The smartwatch has now been rolled out the smartwatch in India. The wearable is available in the price band of Rs 3,000 .

The new Boat Watch Mystiq packs a SpO2 sensor and animated workout modes, which gives the wearable an upper hand as the feature is rare in the mentioned price segment. The company had recently launched Boat Watch Xplorer O2 in late November with features like a SpO2 sensor, built-in GPS, 2.5D curved display, etc.

In the same price segment, we have smartwatches like the Amazfit Bip S Lite , Noise ColorFit Pro 2, Dizo Watch 2 , and more that will compete with the new Boat Watch Mystiq.

Boat Watch Mystiq pricing and availability

The Boat Watch Mystiq will ship at a price of Rs 2,999 via Amazon. The first sale of the wearable will be held on December 15 at 12:00 PM. It will be available in two colour options - black and grey.

Click here to register for the first sale of Boat Watch Mystiq on Amazon

Boat Watch Mystiq Specifications

Boat Watch Mystic packs a 1.57-inch square-shaped HD display with a capacitive touchscreen. The crown button available at the side of the watch offers navigation control over the User Interface. The smartwatch comes with changeable watch faces which can be customized via the 'Boat Wearables' smartphone application.

Boat Watch Mystiq packs features like a SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, real-time heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor. Not only this, but the smartwatch also consists of 17 sports modes, including badminton, fast walk, tennis, soccer, aerobic, yoga, etc.

To provide a personal trainer-level experience, the watch sports a HIIT or the High-Intensity Interval Training mode. The HIIT mode provides a complete training module to the users along with exercise explanations.

As claimed by the company, the smartwatch can go on for seven days once charged completely. Features like notification mirroring, camera, and music control are also a part of the wearable.