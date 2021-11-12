boAt Watch Xplorer O2 smartwatch launched in India with SpO2 sensor, built-in GPS

India's fast-growing smartwatches market today saw another addition from an Indian brand. The latest to join the crowded space is the boAt Watch Xplorer O2, pitched as a value-for-money device packed with some decent features.

The company, which already boasts of several offerings in the Rs.2000 to Rs.4,000 price band, has added a built-in GPS to its latest offering.

boAt Watch Xplorer O2 specs, price, and availability

Price: Rs 2,999

The boAt Watch Xplorer O2 sports a 1.3-inch full touch screen display and 2.5D curved glass. The device will offer 240x240 screen resolution and personalized cloud watch faces. In addition to the SpO2 monitoring, the watch packs a guided meditation feature, heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker. When completely charged for once, the smartwatch runs for up to 10 days. It also includes a magnetic charger.

The Watch Xplorer O2 claims to be the cheapest smartwatch in the market to offer a built-in GPS, which the company is pitching as a differentiator. The device is capable of multiple sports modes and tracks walking, fitness, hiking, running, cycling, dynamic cycling, yoga, and hiking.

The smart activity tracker in Xplorer O2 records the daily calorie burn, distance covered, and the number of steps. The wearable is compatible with smartphones running on Android 4.4 and iOS 8.0 and above.

The boAt Watch Xplorer O2 is available at a price of Rs 2,999 in India at Flipkart. These are available in two color options of black and orange.

