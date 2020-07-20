Amazfit Bip S Lite with 30-day long battery announced in India

Haumi Amazfit, best known for its fitness wearables with long battery life, had recently teased the launch of Amazfit Bip S Lite in India. Now the company has confirmed that the new Bip S Lite will be indeed available for Rs. 3,799 via a flash sale starting July 29. These flash sales will be hosted on both Flipkart and Amazfit’s official online store at 12 PM on the launch date.

Buy Amazfit Bip S Lite

Amazfit Bip S Lite specifications and features

The Bip S lite is a stripped-down variant of Bip S smartwatch that was launched in June for a price of Rs. 4,999. In terms of design the Bip S Lite similar to its elder brother and offers up to a 30-day battery life thanks to the built-in 200 mAh battery. The battery can be charged fully in two hours using the magnetic POGO connector.

The Bip S Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant which means that the watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and can be easily worn during your next swimming session. Weighing at 30 grams, the watch is extremely light in weight and comes with a 1.28-inches Transflective TFT display offering coloured always-on display feature.

The watch comes equipped with eight different sports modes including - treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer and freestyle. Other features include Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and Heart Rate sensor. To offer a personalized touch the watch offers up to 150 watch faces with 2 custom widgets.

For connectivity, the watch comes with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS. Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Amazfit Bip S Lite will be available in three colour variants oxford blue, sakura pink, and charcoal black.