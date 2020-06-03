Amazfit Bip S with up to 40 days battery, built-in GPS launched in India

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch has been launched in India today. The Bip S is yet another budget smartwatch from Huami after the Bip and Bip Lite.

The Amazfit Bip S is rated 5ATM water resistance meaning it can survive in rains and gym sessions. The company claims a battery life of 40 days which is quite exceptional for a smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip S specs and features

Amazfit Bip S comes with a polycarbonate body and 20mm interchangeable straps. The strap is made up of skin-friendly silicone material. The smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with resolution 176 x 176. The more light falls on the watch, the more bright and easy it is to see the display. The display comes with features an always-on display, raise to wake feature, and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and anti-fingerprint coating for protection.

The sensors onboard include PPG bio-tracking optical sensor(HR monitor), 3-axis acceleration and 3-axis geomagnetic sensor. For mapping the activities, the watch comes with an in-built GPS+GLONASS dual-mode navigation system. The watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with Android and iOS devices using the Amazfit app. It runs on Amazfit OS.

On to the battery life, the Bip S comes with up to 40 days of basic usage, up to 15 days of typical usage. It charges via propriety magnetic charger which takes around 2 hours to completely charge. The watch is also capable of pushing notifications for as many as apps you want, reminders, alarm, and ideal alerts. It also comes with find my phone feature.

The Bip S comes with up to ten sports mode for tracking your activity. To control the watch, you get a button and relay mostly on swipe gestures. The watch comes with 20 watch faces pre-installed and more watch faces will be added in the near future via an OTA update.

Price and availability