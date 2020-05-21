Huami Amazfit Bip S to launch in India on June 3rd

With the greater growth witnessed in the wearables segment in India, Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology, will launch its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch in India.

Slated for a June 3rd launch in the country, the Amazfit Bip S was first unveiled at CES 2020 . It is an affordable smartwatch equipped with power-packed battery life, compass, and sleep tracking with ultra-lightweight and thin body design.

It has a colourful transflective display and 5 ATM water resistance which translates to “Water-Resistant to 50 Meters”, so a dip in the swimming pool should not be a problem. The company claims a battery life of 40 days which is quite exceptional for a smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit Bip S (Image credit: Huami)

The wearable offers Bluetooth music control and an in-built GPS. At 31 grams, the device is quite lightweight and has a skin-friendly strap made from silicone and TPU. It also comes with GLONASS dual-mode positioning.

Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a revolutionary personal activity indicator that gives users details about heart health and overall fitness.

This lightweight and comfortable to wear smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes - Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, to name a few.

It rocks a 1.28" transﬂective MIP display with a large viewing area, making it easily viewable under direct and bright sunlight. The display of the smartwatch renders true bright colours with 64 Gamut, which is a welcome feature.

Overall, the key features of the Huami Bip S promise to be a value for money proposition mainly due to the presence of a heart rate monitor and GPS. Being a lightweight device and offering great battery life also count in its favour.

While the price in the US market is around $69.90, it is expected to launch in India below the Rs 5,000 mark.