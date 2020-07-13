Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch on July 29 in India

A month ago, Huami refreshed the Bip series of smartwatches in India with the Bip S . Now, a microsite on Flipkart reveals that the company is gearing up to launch a lite variant of the Smartwatch on July 29th in India.

Flipkart’s teaser page doesn’t reveal much about the smartwatch apart from a small teaser with captions, “lite on your wrist, and lite on design”. Boasting a watch face and strap design similar to the Bip S , the watch also looks like a rebrand of the Bip Lite 1S that launched back in China on April 30.

Assuming this is the case, it looks like the Lite version could carry over all the specifications from its sibling, while restricting some of the features such as the sport modes and weighing slightly lower. The display is a 1.28-inch Always-on reflective display with a resolution of 176x176 pixels.

Our expectations

We expect it to launch with 2.5 curved edges and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, an AF coating for immediate viewing of time, date etc. It should also come with the same Optical rate sensor, Tri-axis accelerometer and gyro sensor that are found of Bip S.

As for connectivity, we can expect Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS and other features like PAI health analysis, music controls, call&message alerts, 5ATM water resistance. Being compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+, the device running on Amazfit OS out-of-the-box should be a no brainer.

The difference from the Bip S on the Lite version could boil down to just the Sport modes. We hear that the new device could have 8s modes omitting the Open water and Pool modes on the Bip S Lite.

Weighing in slightly less at 30 grams, it is expected to have 200mAh battery that should continue to power the device for up to 30 days. It is also expected to sport three colours namely the Charcoal Black, Oxford Blue and Sakura Pink as opposed to four colourways on the Bip S.

Going by the name, the Bip S Lite is expected to be priced around Rs.3,499 (~$47) but let’s wait for the official announcement on July 29th.