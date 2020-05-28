Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch lists on Amazon India - to launch soon

The Amazfit T-Rex will be launched in India soon. The landing page for the upcoming smartwatch from Huami is now live on Amazon India and it has revealed all the features of the upcoming smartwatch.

The Amazfit T-Rex an out-door focused smartwatch which was first unveiled at CES 2020 along with the Amazfit Bip S. The Amazfit Bip S is slated to launch in India on June 3 and the pricing for the same has also been revealed.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazfit Bip S features

The watch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with Always on Display and raise to wake feature. It comes with a rugged body with 12 military certifications. The watch can thus survive in extreme heat as well as extreme cold. For navigating and controlling the watch, you get four buttons, two on each side.

Coming to the battery life, Huami claims it can last up to 20 days on a single charge. And, if not connected to your phone, you get up to 66 days which the company calls “basic watch mode”. The watch harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is packed with GPS+GLONASS for tracking. Furthermore, the watch is capable of pushing the notifications from the phone apps, weather updates, reminders, calls, etc. when you are connected via Bluetooth. It will also notify you when are inactive.

The Amazfit T-Rex comes with 5ATM water resistance which means it can survive during rain or workout. There are 14 different sports modes including running, walking, pool swimming, and cycling. For outdoor, it includes hiking, skiing, open water swimming, and tracking triathlons.

Lastly, for the sensors, the watch is packed with a BioTracker PPG optical sensor and heart rate sensor. The watch will be available in four colour options: Gun Grey, Rock Black, Camo Green, and Khaki.

It costs $139 in the US market which translates to Rs 10,500. We can expect the watch to be priced at around Rs 10,000 in India.