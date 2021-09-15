Dizo Watch 2 Pro and Watch 2 launched in India

Dizo, Realme’s Techlife ecosystem brand has announced two new budget smartwatches in India today. The company has announced Dizo Watch 2 Pro and Dizo Watch 2.

With this launch, Dizo has now taken the totally wearable under its name to three. The Dizo Watch was the first watch from the brand launched back in August. The Dizo Watch Pro is a rebranded Realme Watch 2 Pro that was launched in India recently. Here is what the new Dizo Watch 2 Pro and Watch 2 brings to the table.

Dizo Watch 2 price in India and specs

(Image credit: Dizo)

The Dizo Watch 2 comes with a 1.69-inch touch screen display which can get as bright as 600nits. It has a metal frame with a button on the side to navigate the UI. The wearable supports over 100 watch faces and also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. As for the health features, you get a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and a SpO2 sensor.

Further, the Dizo Watch 2 offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. In terms of sports tracking, the Dizo Watch 2 can track 15 modes. Other features include breathing exercise, menstrual cycle tracking, water drinking reminder, music control, remote camera control, call notification, and notifications from other apps.

The company has also introduced its brand new app - Dizo app which offers insights in workouts and other health-related details such as sleep and heart rate monitoring.

The Dizo Watch 2 comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, Ivory White, and Silver Grey colour options. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available on Flipkart starting September 2

Dizo Watch Pro price in India and specs

(Image credit: Dizo)

The key highlight of the Dizo Watch Pro is the built-in GPS. This allows you to go for a run or a walk without having to carry your phone. It can track 90 sports modes in total. The Dizo Watch Pro offers a large 1.75-inch colour display with 320 x 385 pixels resolution. The watch can be paired with its Bluetooth 5.0 connection to your phone with the Realme Link app.

There is also a 24/7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 monitor onboard. In terms of battery life, the Dizo Watch Pro is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The Dizo Watch Pro also comes with some smart features which include caller ID, calls notifications, weather updates, notifications mirroring, media playback. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, IP68 rating, and find my phone.

The Dizo Watch Pro is pierced at Rs 4,499 as a part of the introductory offer and will be available in Black and Space Blue colour options. The smartwatch will go on sale for the first time on September 22.

