Realme's Dizo Watch launched in India which is actually the Realme Watch 2

Realme's Dizo which is the first brand in the Realme TechLife Ecosystem has launched a new smartwatch the Dizo Watch. The Dizo Watch is actually the Realme Watch 2 which has been rebranded in India.

The Dizo Watch has identical specs to the Realme Watch 2 and will be available to purchase in India from August 6 on Flipkart. As for Dizo, it is Realme's first attempt to build an ecosystem outside its primary branding.

Dizo Watch India price and availability

The Dizo Watch has been priced at Rs 3,499 in India but will be available for a special launch price of Rs 2,999 on Flipkart. While the Flipkart promo page shows two colour variants, present information suggests it will be available in Carbon Grey colour.

Dizo Watch: Specs and features

The Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch color touch screen display with 320 by 320 pixels, 323ppi, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is 12.2mm thick and weighs 38 grams and is also IP68 water and dust resistant.

The Dizo Watch supports over 100 watch faces including some live watch faces. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and supports both Android and iOS devices and can connect to the Realme Link app. In terms of sensors onboard, the Dizo Watch comes with three sensors: a 3-axis accelerometer, a SpO2 monitor, and a PPG Heart rate monitor.

The Dizo Watch supports 90 sports modes including Boxing, Rowing, Golf, Strength training, Elliptical, Cycling, Dance, Tennis, Hiking, Walk, Run, Yoga, Free training, Table tennis, and Basketball. The Dizo Watch comes with a 315mAh battery unit that is set to last for up to 12 days on a single charge. The device is charged using a magnetic charging base like the other smartwatches from Realme.