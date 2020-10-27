Avita Essential laptop with Intel UHD Graphics launched at Rs 17,990

Avita, the Hong Kong-based tech company is slowly gaining popularity in the Indian laptop market. With the new Avita Essential laptop, it is trying to grab a piece of the sparsely populated budget segment of under Rs 20,000.

Its strategy has usually revolved around fighting established brands on a price-to-specs front, usually coming out on top as the more affordable option. The Avita Essential is its cheapest laptop yet at a starting price of Rs 17,990. It will be available for purchase on Amazon soon. Colour options include Matt White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey. A two-year on-site warranty will also be included.

Avita Essential specs and features

The Avita Essential is a relatively compact device with a thickness of just 20mm and a weight of 1.37 kg. It manages to offer a 14-inch IPS display with anti-glare coating thanks to very slim bezels around. There’s also an integrated 2MP webcam on the top of the keyboard. On the outside is a cloth-like fabric material on the cover which should give it a more premium feel. The same finish is also found on the wrist rests flanking the trackpad. Three different colours are available.

As for specifications, it is powered by the Intel Celeron N4000 chipset along with Intel UDH Graphics 600. Those are paired with 4GB/8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and either 128 or 256GB of M.2 SSD storage. The I/O is pretty comprehensive too — two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, a micro SD card reader, a combo 3.5mm headphone jack and DC power. Bluetooth 4.0 is also supported.

The 4,820mAh battery on the Avita Essential is claimed to provide six hours of usage. Other features include two 0.8W speakers, dual microphones and clean sides as the ports are on the back.