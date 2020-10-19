Avita Liber V14 with Core i7 and 16GB of RAM launched in India

US-based technology brand Avita has announced the availability of its new laptop Liber V14 in India. Falling in the thin and light category, the Liber V14 comes with a 14-inch display and Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM.

The company had earlier launched a cheaper but a stripped-down variant of the Liber V14 that came with just 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The new one makes its way out right in time for the upcoming festive season and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Liber V14 specifications and features

The Liber V14 from Avita has a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with anti-glare technology. This LED-backlit display offers 1920x1080 pixel resolution houses a 1-megapixel webcam that is housed in a protruding notch on the top of the display panel.

The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 chipset coupled with an integrated UHD graphics card. The laptop has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

The Liber V14 comes with a 4830 mAh battery that the company claims offers up to 10 hours of battery backup. Talking about the connectivity array, the laptop houses two USB slots, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI port, and one microSD card slot. For wireless connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi. It also has built-in dual speakers and microphone.

Liber V14 price and availability

The Avita Liber V14 is priced at Rs. 62,990 and is available in the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion-day sale hence all the relevant discount offers will be applicable on this laptop. It is available in a navy blue colour option.