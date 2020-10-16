This Ryzen 5 3500U-powered laptop is available under Rs. 27,000

Avita Pura Ryzen 5 (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) - Flipkart The Avita Pura laptop is powered by a Ryzen 5 processor and is available for Rs. 26,990 for a limited time during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days saleView Deal

It is raining tech deals here now and in case you're looking to get hold of a new laptop for working from home or to attend your classes remotely, Flipkart is offering the Avita Pura laptop at an unmatched price point.

The Avita Pura laptop comes with a Quad-core Ryzen 5 3500U processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. When coupled with the SBI blanket 10% off on products bought during the Big Billion Day sale, you're looking at an even lesser retail price making the deal even sweeter. There's also an exchange offer available in case you want to do away with your old laptop to get additional discount on the new purchase.

Falling under the "thin and light laptops," the Avita Pura comes with Windows 10 out of the box hence you'll not have to worry about the operating system as well.

This 14-inch laptop offers 1920*1080 pixel resolution and the connectivity array includes a couple of regular USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type C port, one HDMI port and a Micro SD Card Reader.

While Avita is a relatively new brand in India, however, the company is offering up to 24 months of warranty which includes a 6-month warranty that needs to be claimed from the official website after the purchase.

Also, keep in mind that this warranty is applicable to manufacturing defects not on physical damage.

