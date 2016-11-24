AOC’s new monitor is a smooth operator aimed at eSports pros

AOC has unleashed its fastest Agon gaming monitor yet, with a refresh rate and response time swift enough to please even the most demanding eSports competitor.

The Agon AG251FZ is a 25-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz (the fastest you can get right now) and a response time of 1ms.

Its TN panel also boasts Adaptive Sync technology (compatible with AMD’s FreeSync) in the battle against stuttering and tearing, meaning you should get nice and smooth gameplay when coupled with that refresh rate (of course, assuming your PC can drive the game in question at those sort of frame rates – only being Full HD resolution helps here, though).

AOC has included the obligatory extra tech bits and pieces such as a low blue light mode to help in the battle against eyestrain, and flicker-free technology as well.

Low lag

There’s also a low input lag mode to ensure that when you hit a button, your action appears on-screen with no delay, along with shadow control that can be used to light up dark areas where opponents may be hiding (it does this without washing out the rest of the screen).

Plus a QuickSwitch keypad is on hand for switching between monitor presets tailored to specific genres such as first-person shooters, RTS or racing games.

The AG251FZ further benefits from an ergonomic stand which allows for height adjustment, as well as tilt, swivel and pivot. It has a built-in handle making the monitor easier to lug about, and you get integrated speakers, as well.

AOC’s Agon AG251FZ will be on sale come January 2017 with a recommended price of £449 (around $560, AU$755).