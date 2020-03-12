An AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop APU has finally appeared in leaked benchmarks

Just days after a leak revealed that AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir-based laptops could show up as soon as next week , benchmarks for a desktop-based variant have shown up online.

First off, it’s worth noting that this chip is a Zen 2-based Renior APU from the Ryzen 4000 series, rather than one of AMD’s upcoming dedicated desktop CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture, so don’t go expecting it to deliver the same level of performance as Team Red’s incoming high-end SKUs.

Rather, the chip will offer a step-up compared to AMD’s existing 12nm Ryzen 3000G 'Picasso' chips. A leak courtesy of hardware leaker Rogame shows that the 7nm CPU will use the AM4 socket and will feature a base clock speed of 3.5GHz, while the onboard Radeon GPU is clocked at 1750MHz.

Though we don’t have any details on the core count and the number of threads of the Ryzen 4000 APU, it sports the same clock speed as the Ryzen 7 4800H and the Ryzen 9 4900H, suggesting the incoming APU will likely have a similar level of single-thread performance.

The chip managed to rack up an overall score of 5659 on 3DMark 11, where it was being tested in conjunction with a Gigabyte B550 Aorus Pro board. As per Notebookcheck, that means that, performance-wise, the chip falls short of the Ryzen 7 4700U on 5713 points and the Ryzen 7 4800U on 6309 points.

However, that could be due to the fact that the APU was paired with DDR4 RAM running operating at a lowly 2133MHz, as Renoir’s Zen 2 CPU architecture supports DDR4 RAM speeds of up 3200MHz. It’s likely that the benchmarks were also carried out on an engineering sample that isn’t yet running to its full potential.

The incoming Ryzen 4000 APUs and B550 motherboards will likely be used in entry-level desktops and all-in-ones due to their integrated graphics capabilities, and if anything like AMD’s Ryzen 3000 series APUs, they’ll likely be unveiled at Computex 2020 in June.