MLB All-Star Game live stream 2022: how to watch baseball online from anywhere

Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuña Jr. lead out a who's who of American League and National League stars in the 92nd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and the team dressed in white has a lot to answer for, having lost the last eight MLB All-Star Games! Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream from anywhere in the world.

The NL's dismal run, which stretches back to 2013, has also seen the AL seize the all-time lead, with 46 victories to 43, but at Dodger Stadium and with six Dodgers on their roster, is it finally time for the the NL to claw back some pride?

There's been a fair bit of chopping and changing since the 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters were first announced earlier this month, with Mike Trout and Bryce Harper two of the biggest casualties. Trout's withdrawal has opened the door for Ty France, who's been central to the Mariners' extraordinary recent form, though he begins the game as a reserve.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who clobbered a home run and was named MLB All-Star Game MVP as the AL ran out 5-2 victors a year ago, is one of the AL's fan-voted elected starters, while the MLB's man of the moment Juan Soto will be watching on from the sidelines, initially, having been named as one of the NL's reserves. We've listed the full MLB All-Star Game rosters further down the page.

Follow our guide below for details on how to watch an MLB All-Star Game live stream online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

How to watch a 2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular MLB games.

Use a VPN to watch MLB online from anywhere

2022 MLB All-Star Game live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Baseball fans Down Under can watch the MLB All-Star Game on ESPN (channel 509) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with coverage getting underway at 9.30am AEST on Wednesday morning, ahead of a 10am start. If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: live stream baseball in Canada

(opens in new tab) Baseball fans in Canada can watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sportsnet, which is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays. Coverage is set to get underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday, ahead of an 8pm ET / 5pm PT start. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game: live stream baseball online in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport (opens in new tab) is the place to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in the UK, but be warned that the game is set to get underway at 1am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, with coverage beginning at 12.30am. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the baseball like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

MLB All-Star Game rosters 2022

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Elected starters

Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Tim Anderson, White Sox

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Byron Buxton, Twins

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Reserves

Jose Trevino, Yankees

Luis Arráez, Twins

Ty France, Mariners

Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays

José Ramírez, Guardians

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Corey Seager, Rangers

Andrew Benintendi, Royals

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

Kyle Tucker, Astros

J. D. Martinez, Red Sox

Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

Pitchers

Paul Blackburn, Athletics

Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

Nestor Cortés Jr., Yankees

Liam Hendriks, White Sox

Clay Holmes, Yankees

Jorge López, Orioles

Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan, Rays

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Martín Pérez, Rangers

Jordan Romano, Blue Jays

Gregory Soto, Tigers

Framber Valdez, Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Elected starters

Willson Contreras, Cubs

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Jeff McNeil, Mets

Manny Machado, Padres

Trea Turner, Dodgers

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Joc Pederson, Giants

William Contreras, Braves

Reserves

Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

Pete Alonso, Mets

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

C. J. Cron, Rockies

Jake Cronenworth, Padres

Austin Riley, Braves

Dansby Swanson, Braves

Ian Happ, Cubs

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

Juan Soto, Nationals

Garrett Cooper, Marlins

Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Pitchers

Sandy Alcántara, Marlins

Tyler Anderson, Dodgers

David Bednar, Pirates

Luis Castillo, Reds

Edwin Díaz, Mets

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

Miles Mikolas, Cardinals

Joe Musgrove, Padres

Devin Williams, Brewers