Bundesliga live stream: how to watch 2019/20 German football online from anywhere

They may have won their seventh title in a row, but last season was far from a cakewalk for German giants Bayern Munich, with Borussia Dortmund falling just short of pipping them by an agonising two points on the final day of the season. That means the 2019/20 season could be even more exciting, which is why we've put together this Bundesliga live stream guide.

The early signs are that Dortmund will be pushing Bayern even harder this year, with Lucien Favre's side taking the first bragging rights of the season following a Jadon Sancho-inspired 2-0 win over the champions in the DFL-Supercup earlier this month.

Dortmund have also been particularly busy in the transfer market during the summer break, bringing in the likes of in Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz, while Bayern have said goodbye to ageing talismans Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The Bundesliga's youngest side RB Leipzig will also be looking to push on after finishing third last time out. With the youthful Julian Nagelsmann now finally installed as manager, the 32-year-old will be hoping to break the league's duopoly which has not seen a Bundesliga champion outside of Bayern or Dortmund in a decade.

You can watch all of the action of the new season in your region by following our guide below to getting a Bundesliga live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

Catch the football from England with a Premier League live stream

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country of Bundesliga, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Bundesliga watching countries around the world. But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN (which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) the very best one out there. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan As well as keeping you up to speed with the Bundesliga, VPNs have also become popular as an extra layer of security online thanks to their encrypted tunnels. Not to mention watching foreign Netflix catalogues and getting access to geo-blocked websites and apps.

How to stream Bundesliga live in the UK

Footy fans in the UK and Ireland looking for a regular dose of live action from the German top flight will be served once again by BT Sport who have the rights to show key matches as they happen throughout the season.

BT Sport is available free to new BT broadband and TV customers, £6 a month for existing customers and from £25 a month for current Sky TV customers. Subscribers can use the BT Sport app or BTSport.com to watch on their mobile or PC streaming service.

And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Bundesliga: US live stream

Stateside footy fans will be taking a particularly keen interest in the Bundesliga this year, with several USMNT players now plying their trade in the German top flight.

Fox Sport is the US TV home to the Bundesliga with as many as six live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones.

But if you're a cord cutter, you'll want to consider some of the US's other best sports streaming sites. They'll let you get access to the Fox soccer coverage (and more) without committing to cable. Most have a free trial, too, with some of the best services listed below:

Want to watch the coverage outside of America? Then discover how with the best US VPN

How to live stream Bundesliga soccer in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet have the rights to show the Bundesliga, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to Sportsnet NOW for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device (WiFi signal permitting).

Access to a 7-day pass is $9.99 while a month will cost you $19.99. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports.

However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage.

How to live stream Bundesliga action in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight German football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who have secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

How to watch a Bundesliga live stream in New Zealand

beIN is also the sole rights holders for live coverage of the Bundesliga in New Zealand this season.

Sky Sport subscribers now have access to beIN connect, beIN Sports' streaming service in New Zealand and is available as a standalone purchase for $19.78 per month, with a free two-week trial on offer if you'd like to try before you buy.

If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.