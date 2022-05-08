Hulu is losing six brilliant movies during May 2022, make sure you catch them

Hulu's ownership model, with most of it owned by Disney and around a third by Universal, the streaming service finds itself in something of a sweet spot when it comes to the movies it can host on its platform.

Disney Plus is the number one focus for families with its vast catalog, whereas Hulu's offering is more varied, with its selection of movies and shows drawn from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as its own original programming. In addition to this, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, meaning the selection is constantly filled with the latest releases.

This deal, and Universal's minority stake in the streamer, does mean that movies come and go from the platform, especially as Universal has its own service in Peacock that it will want to prioritise, so nothing sticks around forever.

We endeavour to keep you updated on everything leaving Hulu here, but, to make sure you don’t miss out on that film you've pencilled it to watch at some point, we've gathered together six movies that are about to leave the streamer. Make sure you don't miss them...

Juno

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

15 years after its first release, this quirky, bittersweet comedy is one that demands repeated viewings.

Elliot Page stars as precocious teenager Juno MacGuff, who accidentally falls pregnant and decides to keep the baby and allow it to be adopted. For the adoptive couple, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife, but complications quickly arise.

Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney and J. K. Simmons co-star, working from a script that earned debut scriptwriter Diablo Cody an Oscar.

Powered by a great soundtrack and endless killer one-liners, this is a warmhearted, gutsy and irreverent comedy that finds gold in a difficult issue.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 31

As Good As It Gets

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt won Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles in this hugely acclaimed 1997 comedy-drama.

Nicholson plays Melvin Udall, a bestselling romance novelist who finds most of humanity utterly repellent. He's cranky, bigoted, struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder and is rude to everyone, especially his neighbor, Greg Kinnear's Simon.

However, Udall's life is turned upside down when he has to look after Simon's dog, suddenly he begins to soften and, though, still battling his problems, finds he can conduct a relationship with Helen Hunt's Carol, the only waitress at the local diner where he eats breakfast every day, and the only one who'll actually serve him.

With a script from James L. Brooks, one of the key men behind The Simpsons, this is whipsmart, funny and led by three brilliant performances, it's easy to see why this was such a favorite with critics and academy voters.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 31

Hanna

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Four years after her breakout role in Atonement, Saoirse Ronan led the way in this icy thriller, where she reunited director Joe Wright, with whom she had made Atonement.

Ronan plays the titular Hanna, who has been raised in the bleak wilderness of Northern Finland by her father, a former CIA operative, who has trained her as an assassin.

Preparing all her life for a single mission, one day, she tells her father she is ready and it's off to the races.

Eric Bana, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams co-star alongside Ronan in this pulsating thriller, which is heightened by its frenzied score from The Chemical Brothers.

Now spun into a successful TV series for Prime Video, this action thriller remains well worth a watch.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 31

Still Alice

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Julianne Moore won the Best Actress Oscar for this heartbreaking drama back in 2015 and it's easy to see why.

Moore plays Alice, a linguistics professor who is diagnosed with early onset familial Alzheimer's disease and breaks the news to her husband and three children. We watch on as Alice's memory degenerates as she and her family fight to make the most of the time she has left.

This is Moore's film, but Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart and Kate Bosworth also deliver great performances. There are bound to be tears if you watch this, but it is an absolutely essential film.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 31

L.A. Confidential

(Image credit: Netflix)

While launching the careers of then relative unknowns Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe, this 1997 adaptation of James Ellroy's novel wound up earning nine Oscars nominations and two wins.

L.A. Confidential follows three very different cops, one straight-laced, one in the maverick mould with a violent streak, and another after fame and headlines, all of whom become obsessed with finding the person responsible for an unsolved murder at a downtown Los Angeles coffee shop in the early 1950s.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 31

Deadpool

(Image credit: Fox)

Ryan Reynolds began his journey as motormouthed Wade Wilson in the rather poor X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but only came into his own here, in this 2014 megahit.

We watch as Wilson is diagnosed with terminal cancer and decides to undergo experimental surgery which gives him including vastly accelerated healing and incredible stamina, but also hideously disfigures him.

After recovering Deadpool sets out for brutal, brutal revenge against the man who disfigured him.

Hilarious, lewd and very, very violent, this film marked the very welcome arrival of a new kind of superhero. A classic.

When is it leaving Hulu?

May 14