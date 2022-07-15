OnePlus 10R is already selling way cheaper than you expected

OnePlus 10R is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 on Amazon. The phone was launched back in April with a price tag of Rs. 38,999.

This price excludes the bank offer available. If you bundle the ICICI credit card offer, you can get Rs. 1,000 discount.

The discount is available as an Amazon coupon, which will be auto-applied on the product page itself or on the cart, depending on the device you are visiting.

(opens in new tab) Lowest price ever OnePlus 10R: Rs. 35,999 on Amazon (opens in new tab) OnePlus just slashed the price of its premium smartphone OnePlus 10R. The company is offering a Rs. 3,000 discount coupon, up to a Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, and an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 via ICICI bank credit cards.

OnePlus 10R comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is certified for HRD10+ support.

The phone comes with the Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset that rivals Snapdragon 888 in terms of performance. So you have an almost flagship-level performance on hand.

Coming to the cameras, there is a triple camera setup on the phone. The primary camera is one with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support like Realme 9 Pro+, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 9 and more. There is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, you will find a 16MP primary selfie camera.

The phone comes in two variants in terms of battery and charger, one with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W charger and the other with a 4,500mAh battery and support for 150W charger.

OnePlus 10R comes with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

Should you buy the OnePlus 10R?

OnePlus 10R suddenly became an awesome deal for around a Rs. 35,000 budget. And it is a complete all-rounder phone from OnePlus, a brand name people still recall as premium.

It is worth noting that Realme GT Neo 3, this phone's brother from another mother, is still selling for Rs. 38,999. It may be the first time a related Realme phone is priced higher than its OnePlus counterpart.