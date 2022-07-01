OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launches as the first Dimensity 1300 smartphone in India

Audio player loading…

OnePlus today announced its update to the Nord series mid-range smartphones with the launch of the Nord 2T 5G in India. The smartphone is the first in the country to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The device also features an upgraded camera sensor. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 28,999 and will go on sale from July 5. It retails on the OnePlus online and offline stores as well as on Amazon (opens in new tab).

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a polycarbonate frame and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. This time the company has gone for a smoother finish at the back of the device. And it does bring back memories of the legacy Sandstone finish that OnePlus was famous for.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in two colours - Grey Shadow and Jade Fog. The smartphones are available in two variants as well. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher variant doubles the storage and comes with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will go on sale from July 5 from 12 noon onwards on the company’s online store as well as on Amazon. Below is the pricing for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

Variant Price 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rs 28,999 8GB RAM + 256GB storage RS 33,999

As part of the launch offers, the smartphone gets a Rs 1,500 discount on eligible ICICI debit and credit cards from July 5 to 11. The discount can be availed on OnePlus’ online and offline stores, the OnePlus app, Amazon and other partner stores.

The company is also providing an additional discount of up to Rs 3,000 when exchanging old OnePlus devices. This offer is applicable only through the company’s official website and app from July 5 to 14.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the first smartphone in India to arrive with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. The 6nm chipset boasts improved image processing and gaming performance while still maintaining battery efficiency.

The device also features a 90 Hz 6.43-inch FullHD AMOLED display with support for HDR10+. It runs on the latest Oxygen OS 12.1 with the company offering 2 years of major and 3 years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 50MP primary lens with Sony’s IMX766 sensor which is capable of capturing 56% more light when compared to the OnePlus 9R. Additionally, it also features an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP lens for macro shots. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery pack and can be juiced up with the 80W SuperVOOC fast charger that comes in the box.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual-SIM slots and stereo speakers.