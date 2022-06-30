Nothing Phone (1) will sport a custom Snapdragon 778G+ chipset

Audio player loading…

Nothing Phone (1) will be launching next month and the hype train surrounding the device just won’t stop. While other details are yet to be confirmed about the hardware that the device is packing, Nothing has confirmed the chipset onboard. According to a report (opens in new tab) by Input, it’s now written in stone that the Nothing Phone (1) will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. This has also been confirmed by Carl Pei, who clarified the reason why the company chose the mid-range chipset. Previously, a Geekbench and BIS certification listing hinted that the smartphone runs on this chipset.

Nothing has claimed that the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset has been custom-tuned to bring to main features to the Phone (1) - Wireless and reverse wireless charging. The company worked in collaboration with Qualcomm to keep the chipset architecture while adding these features. So, it looks like the smartphone may not have the bells and whistles of a flagship smartphone but will bring premium features.

(Image credit: MKBHD/Nothing)

Co-founder Carl Pei has voiced out that he feels smartphones nowadays provide good enough performance for day-to-day tasks. He also added that flagship chipsets now have “diminishing returns”. The Nothing Phone (1) is meant to be a device that provides a balance of power efficiency, performance and price, according to the company.

The Nothing Phone (1) will launch on July 12 and is slated to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. Since the smartphone is being manufactured in the country, we could expect a lower price tag too.

Nothing was as expected

The Nothing Phone (1) did not turn out to be the flagship-killer that everyone was expecting. While the company does say it wants to create a device that is known more for its efficiency than the flagship features, it may be just a part of the bigger picture.

The Nothing Ear (1) was an experiment to see how consumers would react to a transparent design on a product. The device is a head-turner for sure. The Phone (1) is just a stepping stone for Nothing to create its portfolio of products. Budget and mid-range devices are in higher demand in most parts of the world. And there are very few companies that are reinventing what a smartphone looks like.