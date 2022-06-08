Nothing Phone (1) launch date has been revealed - no, the real one this time

Audio player loading…

We were expecting the Nothing Phone (1) to land in late March, at an event that the company hosted called 'The Truth' - turns out we didn't hear many truths about the anticipated debut Android phone from Nothing, but that's set to change.

The company has announced that it's hosting another launch event, and this one will be a true and total reveal of the Nothing Phone (1). It's set to take place on July 12 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST, or 1am AEST on July 13, and it's actually taking place in a real location (London, marking one of the few post-pandemic tech launches to have a physical showing), though of course it'll be live streamed too.

The event is getting the title 'Return to Instinct', which means approximately nothing (as in, the absence of anything, not the company). Well, unless the phone will have us swinging from trees or living in caves or something.

A launch invite, which you can see above, is equally mystifying - we'd assume it meant that the phone will be colorful, if not for the fact that Nothing has already unveiled its Phone (1)'s design, and it has a transparent back.

As well as the design, the phone's software is the other key detail we know about - so the launch event will fill in the blanks like the screen, cameras, battery, processor and, most importantly, price.

We might hear some leaks about the Nothing Phone (1) in the run-up to the launch, but it's likely that lots of it will remain shrouded in mystery until the launch event - so stay tuned to TechRadar on July 12 and we'll run you through all the announcements.

Analysis: the last big phone for a while

The 'busy phone launch' period of 2022 has been going on longer than expected, but coming in mid-July, it's likely that the Nothing Phone (1) will be the last big launch for a while.

Usually, we see the last few major pre-August launches in March or April, but some phone companies have been keeping a steady stream of devices going, until July apparently.

Then, there's a doldrum for a couple of months before the end-of-year mania - Samsung will likely start this in late August with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and we'll probably also see the iPhone 14, Google Pixel 7, OnePlus 10T and Xiaomi 12T in the weeks after.

The reduced 'off season' will be good news for phone fans, as it means there will be less time before they get another rush of tech, but it's bad news for tech writers who just want a holiday.