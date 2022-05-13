Nothing Phone (1) spotted on BIS certifications

Audio player loading…

Nothing ’s mysterious smartphone is inching closer to an Indian launch. The Nothing Phone (1) has now been spotted on the BIS certification’s website. The model number of the device is identified as A063.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the mid-range smartphone is already being testing in India. He also goes on to add that the device has entered the batch production stage for the Eurasian markets.

Nothing revealed back in March that the next project that it had been working on was a smartphone. In terms of the design of the Nothing Phone (1), it will be based on a similar aesthetic as the Ear (1) TWS earbuds . A transparent design which provides a glimpse at a few of the internal components.

Nothing Phone (1) leaked specifications

(Image credit: Nothing)

No other detail has been revealed yet about the device, but there are rumours that it wlll feature either the Snapdragon 888+ or 778G chipset. A leaked user manual was also spotted previously listing out the specifications, though it's unconfirmed if it's an original one or not.

The device is slated to feature a 6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. We could see the smartphone support HDR10+ as well. To keep its cost down, the smartphone may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Nothing Phone (1) is reported to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Whether or not the company will launch other variants with higher RAM and larger storage options is unknown.

(Image credit: TechRadar / Nothing)

The device will run on NothingOS based on Android 12 out of the box. The company recently announced that users can try out their launcher . Although it is its beta version on the Google Play Store, it provides a sneak peek into the UI that you can expect on the device.

The Nothing Phone (1) internals could be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery pack that will support fast charging. The device is also expected to feature wireless charging as well.

Nothing’s focus on open integrations

During its event in March, Nothing made it clear that their devices are meant to work well with all devices. That they have no intention of creating an ecosystem that locks its users in. Especially Apple’s ecosystem.

Carl Pei announced that the Nothing Phone (1) is a device that is meant to add features and provide an experience for anyone coming from the Apple or Android ecosystem. He offered a look at the control panel on NothingOS that connects with an Apple AirPod.

While that sounds good, we would have to see how this would work in real-time. Whether or not the phone could add support for Dolby Atmos. Or even provide a 3D Spatial Audio experience as the iPhones do.