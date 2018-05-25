Flipkart Gaming Fridays sale: Best deals on gaming laptops and consoles

E-commerce portal Flipkart is back with its Gaming Fridays sale, offering discounts, no cost EMIs and exchange offers on gaming laptops, gaming accessories, games and consoles.

The sale is for Friday (today) only and if you are looking to buy gaming laptops, consoles or games, now is the chance to get them at a discount. The major discounts are on laptops, gaming accessories including keyboards, mouse, and headphones. You can exchange your old laptop or console and get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on exchange.

Flipkart Gaming Fridays: Best deals for gamers

Buy Dell Inspiron 7567 @ Rs. 77,990 on Flipkart The Dell Inspiron 7567 is currently available for Rs 77,990, down from its regular price of Rs 79,990. It comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 8,666 per month. The Inspiron 7567 features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit display and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD and a 128GB SSD.

Buy Lenovo Legion LN Y520-15IKBN @ Rs. 71,990 on Flipkart The Lenovo Legion Y520 is currently available for Rs 71,990, down from its regular price of Rs.74,990. It comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 7,999 per month. It features a 15.6-inch full HD LED Backlit IPS display and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD and a 128GB SSD.

Buy Asus FX503 @ Rs. 57,990 on Flipkart The Asus FX503 is currently available for Rs 57,990, down from its regular price of Rs 72,990. It is available with up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange and the no cost EMI options start from Rs 6,444 per month. The Asus FX503 features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit display and it is powered by a seventh-generation Intel core-i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.

Buy Acer Nitro 5 @ Rs. 57,990 on Flipkart The Acer Nitro 5 has received a discount of Rs 7,000 and it is currently available for Rs 57,990, down from its regular price of Rs 64,990. The laptop comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 and the no cost EMI starts at Rs 6,444. The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB HDD.

Buy Acer Nitro 5 @ Rs. 55,990 on Flipkart Apart from the i7 variant of the Acer Nitro 5, the i5 variant of the laptop has received a discount of Rs 8,000. It is currently available for Rs 55,990, down from its regular price of Rs 63,990. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS display and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD and a 128GB SSD.

Buy MSI GV62 7RD-2824IN @ Rs. 53,990 on Flipkart The MSI GV62 is currently available for Rs 53,990, down from its regular price of Rs 59,990. It comes with an exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 and the no cost EMIs start at Rs 5,999 per month. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit display and it is powered by a seventh generation Intel core-i5 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD.



Buy Microsoft Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins @ Rs. 22,990 on Flipkart The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB variant is currently available for Rs 22,990, down from its original price of Rs 30,990. It comes with up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange and the no cost EMIs start at Rs 1,833 month. The Xbox One S 1TB comes with Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege games combo.