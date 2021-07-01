TicWatch E2 price drops to Rs 8,899 — the cheapest Wear OS smartwatch in India now

TicWatch E2 smartwatch, powered by Google’s Wear OS, has hit an all-time low price in India. If you are after a good budget smartwatch, the TicWatch E2 s is now available for under Rs 10,000.

With this price drop, the TicWatch E2 is now the cheapest Wear OS smartwatch available in India and is also Techradar’s first choice of smartwatch under Rs 10,000. The price tag of Rs 8,899 is also the lowest ever on the watch. Previously, the TicWatch E2 was available for Rs 13,999.

TicWatch E2 price in India and availability

The TicWatch E2 is priced at Rs 8,899 now and is available in the black colour option. You can avail of no-cost EMI on select cards.

TicWatch E2 specs and features

The TicWatch E2 sports a 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 400 x 400 resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 2100 SoC paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage. It is also worth mentioning that the TicWatch E2 won’t be compatible with the new version of Wear OS that’ll come later this year.

This watch is excellent for those who want to get a great smartwatch experience but on a budget. You will respond to messages via this smartwatch and pick up calls using the watch. In terms of battery life, you will get about two days with all smart notifications and Always on Display enabled in terms of battery life. It packs in a 415mAh battery.

The watch also comes with a built-in GPS which lets you leave your phone at home when you go out to exercise and this smartwatch will be able to track where you have been. It also offers a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and low latency off-body sensor.

If you can spend a bit more, the TicWatch Pro is available for Rs 11,999 一 which is also a nice deal. In the near future, the company is also expected to bring two new smartwatches 一 the budget centric GTH and the TicWatch E3, which could be the cheapest one to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100.

