Budget smartwatch TicWatch GTH India launch confirmed

Mobvoi is popularly known for its WearOS-powered smartwatches , but the brand also jumped the line late last year and launched a budget wearable in the global market. Soon, the newest affordable smartwatch, the TicWatch GTH, will be launched in India as well.

The TicWatch GTH was launched globally back in April 2021. This is the company’s second smartwatch after last year’s GTX. The TicWatch GTX was available in India for around Rs 5,000.

TicWatch GTH specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

You are looking at a 1.55-inch LCD display with a metallic bezel and a rectangular design. It also comes with a single button on the right side that can be used to perform multiple operations.

In terms of health-related features, the TicWatch GTH comes with a Skin temperature sensor, which is a rarity in budget smartwatches. You also get a heart rate monitor to track your vitals 24/7 and there is also a SpO2 monitor that tracks your blood-oxygen flow. The watch also turns heart rate variability data and offers stress levels all day.

The wearable can track up to 14 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, rope skipping, swimming, walking, rowing, freestyle workout, gymnastics, football, basketball, yoga, and mountain climbing. As you would have guessed by the sports mode, the smartwatch is also water-resistant with a 5ATM rating.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of smart features, the TicWatch GTH gets pretty basic. You will be able to get notifications from the phone, control media playback, sleep monitoring, and watch face customizations. With the companion Mobvoi app, you can set watch faces of your liking.

The Mobvoi application is available for Android and iOS. It records all your data and puts them in a graph format for easier understanding.

TicWatch GTH price in India and availability

The TicWatch GTH price in India is yet to be announced. In the US market, the TicWatch GTH is priced at $79.99 which is around Rs 6,000. In India, the TicWatch GTH will be available on Amazon as an Amazon Special product.

