Xiaomi Mi Watch Active Revolve with built-in GPS launched at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi has unveiled its second smartwatch in India, the Mi Watch Revolve Active. It is an improved version of the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch that was launched in India back in October 2020. The new wearable was launched alongside the Mi 11 Lite today.

With India witnessing 463.8% YoY growth in the wearable segment, Xiaomi wants to take a piece of the pie in the mid-range wearable market with its new premium offering. Xiaomi says the Mi Watch Revolve Active is made for fitness, wellness, fashion and productivity.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with an improved GPS over last-gen, an SpO2 monitor, an AMOLED display, and over 100 sports mode. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched Mi Watch Revolve Active.

Mi Watch Revolve Active specs and features

(Image credit: Mi)

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is the company’s first watch to feature a SpO2 monitor to measure blood-oxygen saturation levels. Xiaomi says the wearable uses LiteQ algorithms to get the most accurate reading. In terms of tracking, the Mi Watch Revolve Active offers 117 sports modes - a jump from 10 modes on the Mi Watch revolve. It even includes 17 Pro sports modes. Some sports modes will be automatically tracked as well.

Furthermore, you get a 12nm built-in GPS on the watch which allows you to take the smartwatch outdoors leaving your phone behind. The watch also comes with a heart rate monitor to measure your vitals 24/7. In addition, you also get a heart rate zone, body energy levels, VO2 Max which lets you know the amount of oxygen blood can take in, and sleep monitoring with a detailed breakdown.

(Image credit: Mi)

The Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 450 nits peak brightness, Alway on Display and five-level of brightness along with an auto-brightness feature. The smartwatch comes in a circular design and is made up of reinforced glass fibre material. You get two crown buttons on the side to navigate across the UI. In terms of watch faces, you get over 100 watch faces that can be accessed via the Xiaomi Wear app. The wearable weighs just 32 grams and comes with interchangeable straps.

Another addition to the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes in terms of a smart assistant. The built-in Alexa voice assistant will answer all the questions and can also control smart homes devices. All the questions will be answered via text on the screen as the watch lacks a speaker. In terms of smart features, the smartwatch can push notifications from the phone, show emojis, reject calls, control music, find my phone app, flashlight, stopwatch, weather forecast, ideal alerts, and more.

In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge - it has a 420mAh battery on the inside. Other notable features include breathing exercise, stress monitoring, Bluetooth 5.0, 5ATM water resistance, and freestyle workout mode.

Mi Watch Revolve Active price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available in three colour variants – Beige, Black, Blue. The smartwatch will go on sale starting June 25 on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home. Strap options include – Olive green, leather black, maroon, beige, black, and blue.

The early bird price is set for Rs 8,999 and on top of that, you can also avail Rs 750 off with an HDFC bank card.