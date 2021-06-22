Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite launched in India – thinnest and lightest phone of the year

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has arrived in India, marking the company’s debut in the lifestyle smartphone segment — bringing a design and experience-first approach to a specs-driven market.

Design

Xiaomi’s spiel for the Mi 11 Lite revolves around the design. At a thickness of 6.81mm and a weight of 157g, it is the thinnest and lightest smartphone of the season. There are a handful of devices that undercut its weight, but they offer much smaller displays . For now, only the 4G variant is coming to India, but the company tells us that even the 5G model could launch if there’s enough demand.

Instead of competing with others in the specs race, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G looks to beat them with a more sophisticated design that is more ergonomic and enjoyable. This form factor was achieved by using a flexible OLED display, a 35% smaller PCBA with 01005 capacitors, a magnesium alloy mid-frame and more.

Pricing and availability

In India, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is available in two configurations. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999. Colour options include Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black.

It will be available on Flipkart starting June 28. HDFC Bank cardholders will get a Rs 1,500 instant discount. Pre-orders open on June 25, and will get an additional Rs 1,500 off.

Pre-orders start on June 15 — Rs 1,500 off Check out the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G 6GB: Rs 21,999| 8GB: Rs 23,999 First sale: June 28 on FlipkartView Deal

Specs and features

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

At the Mi 11 LIte’s heart is the Snapdragon 732G chipset, which is also seen on devices such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 and Moto G60. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Out of the box, it runs on MIUI 12 atop Android 11. For reference, the 5G model has the Snapdragon 780G.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the first device in the segment to offer a Samsung E4 display. The AMOLED display spans 6.55-inches across and has a variable refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is HDR10 certified and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

There’s a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tele-macro shooter. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera. The battery is rated at 4,250mAh and supports 33W fast charging.