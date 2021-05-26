Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G price in India, launch date and news

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite is a departure from the brand’s other flagships that prioritize performance and features over everything, by chasing a petite form factor and ergonomics. It will come to India in the near future .

The Mi 11 series is Xiaomi’s flagship for the year. It includes monsters such as the Mi 11 Ultra , competitive devices such as the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro, and now, a cheaper alternative in the form of the Mi 11 Lite . In fact, its key selling point is its form factor.

Unveiled globally on March 29 , the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes in both 4G and 5G flavours, with the latter being the first phone with the Snapdragon 780G . However, it looks like India will only get the former. With 5G deployment expected to take a few years, it might be a wise choice to keep the price down.

For now, here is everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: Cut to the chase

What is it? Mi’s new mid-range phone

Mi’s new mid-range phone When is it out? End of June (Expected)

End of June (Expected) How much will it cost? Around Rs 25,000

While the rest of the Mi 11 series came to India in April, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G will launch in India in June. The exact launch date is yet to be announced, but a company official has already teased it on Twitter, suggesting that it shouldn’t be too far now.

Globally, the Mi 11 Lite 4G starts at €299, which converts to about Rs 27,000. Having said that, Xiaomi is usually a little more competitive with its pricing in India. Considering that the Mi 11X starts at Rs 29,999 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max goes up to Rs 21,999, we expect the Mi 11 Lite India price to be around the Rs 25,000 mark.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is amongst the thinnest and lightest phones of the season, coming in at 6.8mm thick and a weight of 157g. The body is also IP53-rated for water resistance and comes in colours such as Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Boba Black.

On the front is a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a Full HD+ resolution, peak brightness of 800 nits, DCI-P3 colour space, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The fingerprint scanner, however, is embedded in the power button.

At its heart, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G has the Snapdragon 732G chipset — the same processor that powers the Poco X3 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Along with that, it has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.

There’s a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter, along with a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The phone runs off of a 4,250mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

It remains to be seen if the Indian Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has any changes in terms of the specifications.