Black Friday MacBook deals 2019: where to find the best sales and prices

Apple's price tags have historically soared above those of their competition, so Black Friday MacBook deals may be your best shot at owning a luxury computer before the end of the year. Sure, there are always sales running through various retailers, but Black Friday offers retailers one of their last sales pushes before the holiday season. Essentially, this is the last chance retailers will get to push the older 2018 MacBook Pro and Air models before 2020 comes around.

Apple's range of MacBooks have been praised for their simple approach to highly powerful computing. That said, this year's releases don't do much to differentiate themselves from the year before. That means you shouldn't feel like you're missing out by grabbing a 2018 model over the latest version - quite often they're going to be pretty similar.

If you're looking for a cheaper option, it's almost always a better idea to go for one of Apple's 13-inch models. Though less powerful than their larger-display siblings, the 13-inch laptops are more than capable of handling a few high-performance apps and keep their portability at the same time. If you're looking for something to handle a wider range of apps for media editing, however, you might want to take a look at the turbo-powered 15-inch models with their higher-performing processors and extra storage options.

So this Black Friday looks set to be an exciting one for fans of Apple's range of sleek yet super-powered laptops. Black Friday MacBook deals are historically some of the most sought after discounts, so expect plenty of competition as stock levels fall over the weekend. To help keep you ahead of the game, we're keeping this page updated with all the latest deals as soon as they come in so stay tuned.

Black Friday MacBook deals to expect in 2019

This Black Friday, we're looking to the 2018 line of MacBook Pro laptops for the biggest discounts. This range has been out in the wild for a year now, and with the 2019 model stepping on their toes, they're in a prime position for some excellent Black Friday deals.

That said, sales over the last year have indicated that there might not be that much between the base 2018 and 2019 models in their discounted prices. Since release this year, the 15-inch 2019 MacBook Pro (256GB i7) has already seen prices as low as $1,999 / £2,125. That's interesting, considering the 2018 model has seen discounts to $1,849 / £2,049 over the past 12 months.

These price similarities certainly make sense; the 2018 and 15-inch 2019 MacBook Pro models are incredibly similar, and we've even seen the newer model go for less than the 2018 version. You'll need to keep an eye on these two if you're thinking of buying a luxury laptop this year, and be sure to check the specs on those too-good-to-be-true deals.

The same can't be said for the 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro, released just this week. The fact that Apple's latest powerhouse of a laptop is so recently out the gate, as well as the premium price tag already on it means you won't be finding it cheap this year. That said, Apple may well bundle it with a few gift cards.

If it's the MacBook Air you're after, you will be interested to know that the silver base 2019 model is available for pretty much the same price as the 2018 installment (sometimes even cheaper if you're in the US). That either means that you'll be able to get the latest model on Black Friday for a similar deal as you would for the older model, or prices on the 2018 MacBook Air will fall dramatically over the shopping weekend to make way for the latest version.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is the portable powerhouse of Apple's laptop lineup. With a lower entry price than previous models, and certainly sitting cheaper than the Pro options, the Air is Apple's most affordable laptop. The super thin design allows for the Retina True Tone display to shine, while keeping the laptop's weight to an incredible 2.75 pounds (1.25kg). Inside, you'll find an 8th generation i5 processor, 128GB / 256GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals (USA)

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) | $1,099 $999 at Amazon

With a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, this nippy laptop will help you fly through everyday tasks in a slimline, portable shell. This model utilises an 8th generation i5 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 617. If you're looking for a laptop with more power, we'd recommend the Pro series.

Black Friday MacBook Air deals (UK)

MacBook Air 13-inch (2019) | £1,099 £985 at Amazon

Amazon have knocked £114 off this 13-inch MacBook Air ahead of Black Friday. The lightweight laptop offers 128GB of SSD storage as well as 8GB of RAM and an 8th generation i5 processor to boot - perfect for lightweight tasks and a sprinkling of heavier apps.

MacBook Air 13-inch (2018) | £1,199 £949 at Amazon

The older version of the 13-inch MacBook Air is available for just under £950 at Amazon this week. This is the same spec as the 2019 model listed above - coming with a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, as well as an 9th generation i5 processor. You can save £40 over the deal above, then, by opting for this older model.

MacBook Pro

The 2019 MacBook Pro now comes in three sizes - the 13-inch, 15-inch, and 16-inch variants. While Apple might not be stocking the middling 15-inch model anymore, plenty of retailers will still have the conventionally sized MacBook on offer. There's more than screen size to think about here, however. The smallest model runs with a quad-core 8th generation i5-i7 processor and 8GB of RAM. In comparison, the 15-inch model typically comes with either a 6-core 9th generation i7 processor and 256GB SSD storage or an 8-core 9th generation i9 processor with 512GB SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model comes with the same processor offerings but also massive 1-8TB options for your SSD and improved AMD Radeon Pro 5300M - 5500M graphics.

Whatever specs you choose, you're still getting a gorgeous Retina display with True Tone, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, and the Touch Bar as standard. That said, the 13-inch model is only a very minor improvement over the previous year's installment, so if you see a 2018 MacBook Pro going for significantly less, it's a good idea to snap it up.

Black Friday Macbook Pro 2019 deals (USA)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) | $1,299 $1,149 at Amazon

Amazon have cut $150 off this 13-inch MacBook Pro ahead of Black Friday. The laptop comes with a quad-core 8th generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to keep things running smoothly. If you're looking for a bigger SSD at a similar price, check out the 2018 model below.



MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) | $2,399 $2,049.99 at Best Buy

This mid-range spec is $350 off at Best Buy this week. You're getting a 256GB SSD with a 9th generation i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. If you're looking for a MacBook with above-average punch but don't want to be floored by the prices of the higher range configurations, this is the deal for you.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) | $2,799 $2,349 at Amazon

This MacBook Pro stores a massive 8-core 9th generation i9 processor as well as a 512GB SSD. 16GB of RAM will make sure all those high performance parts work smoothly together, making this 15-inch laptop a powerhouse of performance and portability.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 512GB SSD | $2,399 $2,299.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy Members can enjoy $100 off the brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro this week. Not a Best Buy Member? No problem, signing up is completely free and totally worth it for today's savings. This model comes with a 512GB SSD, six-core 9th generation i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

MacBook Pro 16-inch 1TB SSD | $2,799 $2,699.99 at Best Buy

Black Friday MacBook Pro 2019 deals (UK)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) | £1,299 £1,155 at Amazon

This 13-inch 2019 MacBook Pro is down to just £1,155 at Amazon - a cheap MacBook Pro by any standards but even better for the latest release. This is a light spec version, with only a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM to play with - so only grab this deal if you're looking for a MacBook Pro to take care of your every day tasks with speed and style.

MacBook Pro 15-inch (2019) | £2,549 £2,350 at Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro carries a 512GB SSD and a speedy 8-core 9th generation i9 processor - perfect for bigger tasks than the model above it is suited for. A saving of around £200 is welcome on the cost of those specifications, so this early Black Friday MacBook deal is one to make use of fast.

Black Friday MacBook Pro 2018 deals

Last year's 2018 MacBook Pro carries many of the same specs as this year's model. Available in Silver or Space Gray, the 13-inch / 15-inch luxury laptop is favored by those looking to multitask in an intuitively designed digital space directly integrated with all your favorite Apple products. The 2018 model comes with a configurable SSD that can go from 256GB all the way to 2TB should you wish to pay for it.

With very similar specs to this year's MacBook Pro, there's no hard and fast rule for choosing the older model to save some cash. Indeed, we've been seeing the 2019 MacBook Pro reach prices slightly lower than that of the 2018 version so you'll really have to pay attention to the specs you're getting when you spot a deal.

How to get the best Black Friday MacBook deals

Apple themselves will rarely offer substantial discounts on their hardware, with MacBooks being an area they seem to be most stubborn on. Instead, you can expect to find the usual Apple gift cards or software bundles being included in the usual MacBook price over the Black Friday weekend. If you're looking for solid money off, you'd be better off checking in with the retailers.

If you're in the US, it will be worth remembering that B&H went all out last year on their Black Friday MacBook deals so keep an eye on them. If you're in the UK, be sure to check out Laptops Direct for MacBook deals similar to last year's savings. Make sure you're also keeping tabs on all the usual suspects as well; Amazon as well as Best Buy and Walmart in the US and Currys, John Lewis, and Argos in the UK.

When you're shopping for your MacBook Black Friday deals, it's important to know what you want to buy and what you are buying. MacBook Pro and Air models often range in their specs on different websites, so it's worth double-checking the amount of storage as well as the processor included in your deal, otherwise you might not be getting as much of a bargain as you think.

If you're not seeing a deal to suit you this Black Friday, why not check out our best Black Friday laptop deals for a wider range of models and specs, plus it can't hurt to scope out the competition. If you're looking for more ways to integrate your new MacBook into your everyday life, you should also keep an eye on these Black Friday AirPods deals as well as the best Apple Watch Black Friday sales we've come across. We're also staying on top of all the best Black Friday iPad deals to further expand your productivity within Apple's offerings.

We'll be tracking all the latest Black Friday MacBook deals over the big weekend, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest sales as soon as they start!