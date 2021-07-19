Amazon Prime Day Sale will see over 2400 new products from SMBs

Amazon India has announced that during its Prime Day sale --- on July 26 & 27 --- over 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) that include start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers will launch more than 2,400 new products.

And it will be in categories like grocery, electronics, home & kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationery, lawn and garden.

In a media release, the company said the Amazon Launchpad program curates, showcases, and delivers unique and differentiated products from startups and emerging brands. Over 800+ start-ups and brands, as part of this program, are launching unique and differentiated products during the Prime Day sale.

Further, Amazon is dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including 75,000+ local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut.

Amazon hopes to expand products under its own brand

Amazon said it was looking forward to expanding its brand with the launch of new products and provide a wider selection of its products to customers and expect to cross 3X by the end of two days.

"Customers will be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of start-ups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India.

Pankaj Garg, Founder, Daily Objects said, "We have seen great customer demand for our newly launched products for Prime Day including desk mats, laptop stands and face masks in 2020."

Coming at the 5th anniversary of Prime in India, the two-day event starting midnight on July 26 will also see over 500+ women-led businesses, NGOs and Government bodies from Amazon Saheli providing a selection of over 90,000 products across a variety of categories.

Amazon Prime Members can shop for goods from SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to Rs 150* on their Prime Day purchases and more.

