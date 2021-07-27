Amazon Prime Day 2021 in India: The best wearables deals you shouldn’t miss

Amazon Prime day 2021 in India will end tonight, but if you are planning to get a new smart wearable for yourself or your loved ones, we have handpicked some of the best wearables that are currently on sale.

We have included flagship and premium smartwatches from Apple, mid-range offerings from Amazfit, Mobvoi, budget offerings from Xiaomi, and more. The list includes smartwatches and fitness trackers. All the products mentioned in the list below have received price cuts during the sale and on top of the selling price, you can also avail of bank discounts and some of them even offer coupon offers.

Most products featured in the list are the ones that we have reviewed and if you are interested in getting the device you can check out our full review as well.

Cut to the chase

What is it?: Amazon's annual sale for prime members

Amazon's annual sale for prime members Sale date : July 26 and 27

: July 26 and 27 Common offer: Up to Rs 1,750 with HDFC card

Here are the best smartwatches and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021:

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) at Rs 41,990 | Rs 6,000 off The Apple Watch remains one of the standout wearables you can buy. Apple’s new Watch has a blood oxygen sensor inside, new colours and a more efficient S6 engine at its heart. It’s also supposed to have a brighter display in sunny conditions. Beyond that, the rest of the new features that arrive with the Watch 6, like sleep tracking, hand-wash tracking, and new buckle-less bands, will be made available to older Apple Watches.View Deal

Read our full Apple Watch Series 6 review

Apple Watch SE at Rs 24,900 | Rs 5,000 off The Apple Watch SE is the best and cheapest companion to your Apple iPhone. It brings most of the features from the Watch 6 and is priced half of what the flagship model costs. It sports a bright OLED display, but the always-on display is missing though. The integration into Apple’s ecosystem is immense with Apple apps and services. However, the Watch’s battery life is just too short to get the best out of it.

View Deal

Read our Apple Watch SE review

Oppo Watch at Rs 17,990 (46mm) | Rs 2,000 off The Oppo Watch is one of the best Wear OS smartwatches money can buy in India today. The hardware and software combination is commendable here. Running on the WearOS platform gives an advantage of being smarter than the other wearables in the segment. You get support for third-party apps, access to Google services and the Play store. The best of all is the ability to respond to notifications from the watch itself. The watch can be recharged within an hour thanks to the VOOC Flash charge.View Deal

Read our Oppo Watch review

Samsung Galaxy Watch at Rs 15,990 | Rs 3,000 off The Galaxy Watch is still one of the best in the budget. It bundles helpful fitness tracking and four-day battery life – if you opt for the larger 46mm size. All of this is packaged inside a sophisticated-looking circular silver-and-black smartwatch that has a rotating bezel for effortless menu navigation.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch review

Amazfit GTR 2e at Rs 9,499 | Rs 500 off The GTR 2e is packed with a 1.39-inches AMOLED screen with a circular design. It also comes with fitness features, both watches comes with 90 built-in sports mode with smart recognition. They also come with built-in GPS for tracking all your outdoor activities. As for the sensors, the wearable offers BioTracker 2 PPG heart rate sensor and it also supports a SpO2 monitor which measures your blood oxygen level. View Deal

Mi Watch Revolve Active at Rs 8,999 | Rs 1,000 off 1.39" AMOLED Display | SpO2 | built-in GPS | Sleep Monitor | Alexa Built-in |117 Sports Mode | 2 Weeks Battery Life | Music and Camera ControlView Deal

Mi Watch Revolve at Rs 7,499 | Rs 2,500 off The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. It offers Always-on Display and over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the phone as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app. On the inside, the watch comes with GPS which further supports 10 sports mode. This is also one of India's first smartwatches to come with a Firstbeat motion algorithm that helps to track physical and mental data. On the battery life, the Mi Watch Revolve can last up to 14 days on a single charge.View Deal

TicWatch E2 at Rs 8,599 | 5,400 off The TicWatch E2 offers a solid smartwatch experience with all the core features you'd expect while also enhancing its fitness tracking and battery life. It's great for casual fitness fans, but enthusiasts may find it lacking the depth they require. If you can spend a bit more, the TicWatch Pro is available for Rs 9,699 一 which is also a nice deal. View Deal

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini at Rs 6,499 | Rs 500 off The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini brings a 1.55-inch AMOLED which is bright and colourful. It comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami’s latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor. For sports tracking, built-in GPS performs well in general. It misses out on features like voice assistant, built-in music player and ability to take Bluetooth calls as seen on the GTS 2. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges.

View Deal

Read our Amazfit GTS 2 Mini review

Amazfit Bip U Pro at Rs 4,699 | Rs 300 off The Amazfit Bip U Pro is a great fitness tracker for its price with over 60 sports tracking modes and plenty of health-related features. 1.43-inch LCD colour display is bright enough to be clearly readable even on sunny days. However, the stars of the show are the built-in GPS and Alexa smart assistant. The Bip U Pro is arguably the best smartwatch in its price bracket with few rivals to match it. However, Alexa doesn't work as well as we'd hoped.

View Deal

Read our Amazfit Bip U Pro review

Oppo Band Style at Rs 1,799 | Rs 1,000 off | Rs 200 off with coupon The Oppo Band Style is a budget fitness and it almost comes close to being a perfect one. You get an AMOLED display, a dozen sports modes, and also the SpO2 monitor that actually works. Apart from the fitness features, there’s the usual slew of smart features for a band that includes notifications mirroring, music control, silent/reject calls, and camera shutter. View Deal

Read our Oppo Band Style review

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,299 | Rs 200 off The best budget fitness tracker, the Mi Band 5 comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 14 days battery life, and 11 sports modes. Stress monitoring with a guided breathing feature is also included. You get accurate heart rate tracking and an Improved charging setup as well.

View Deal

Read our Mi band 5 review

