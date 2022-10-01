What time is House of the Dragon episode 7 online? Stream the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

House of the Dragon is soaring closer to its climactic final episode, propelled by the scorching mistrust between Lady Alicent Hightower and Princes Rhaenyra Targaryen. Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 7 is released online in your part of the world? You can read on below to find out.

*Warning – episode 6 spoilers ahead*

Watch House of the Dragon: 40% off HBO Max on annual plan sign ups (opens in new tab)

Watch House of the Dragon episode 7 online Release date: Sunday, October 2 New episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, John Macmillan. Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Jumping ahead 10 years, “The Princess and the Queen” was perhaps the most “Game of Thrones” episode to date – a twisted tableau of self-immolation, familicide, flagrant exhibitionism and evil scheming.

Emma D’Arcy joined the cast as an older Rhaenyra, who’d just squeezed out her third child before delivering him up for the queen’s approbation, stoically trailing afterbirth along the Red Keep's corridors. Olivia Cooke, meanwhile, masterfully took the reins from Emily Carey as the said queen, the resolute and resourceful Lady Alicent.

Growing rumours that Rhaenyra’s children bore suspiciously little resemblance to her husband Ser Laenor (John Macmillan) precipitated a dramatically nasty conclusion. But it's one that should speed Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) back to his daughter and see him regain his influential position as Hand of the King.

The stakes are getting higher and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Read our guide below to find out what time House of the Dragon episode 7 is available online and stream this gripping Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere.

Need a refresher? where to watch Game of Thrones online

When will House of the Dragon episode 7 arrive on HBO Max?

House of the Dragon episode 7 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

That's the exact time last week's episode arrived on the Warner Bro's streaming platform, and is unlikely to change throughout the remaining run of the first season's 10 episodes.

Elsewhere around the world you can expect the episode to land at the following times:

Australia – Monday, October 03 at 11am AEST on Foxtel/Binge

– Monday, October 03 at 11am AEST on Foxtel/Binge Canada – Sunday, October 02 at 6pm ET on Crave

– Sunday, October 02 at 6pm ET on Crave Germany – Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, October 3 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, October 3 at 6:30am IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, October 3 at 4am IST on Cellcom

– Monday, October 3 at 4am IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, October 3 at 10am JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, October 3 at 10am JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, October 02 at 9pm ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, October 02 at 9pm ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, October 3 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, October 3 at 1pm NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, October 3 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 3 at 2am WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, October 3 at 2am WST on HBO Max

– Monday, October 3 at 2am WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on RTS

– Monday, October 3 at 3am CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, October 3 at 2am BST on Sky Atlantic

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

More book to TV adaptations: watch Conversations with Friends

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 7 simultaneous with its US broadcast through Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, October 3 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Targaryens and Hightowers are getting ready for a smackdown! House of the Dragon episode 7 airs on Sunday, October 2 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the very same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 7 online in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Binge (opens in new tab) is the home of House of the Dragon in Australia and episode 7 will hit the streaming service on Monday, October 3 at 11am AEST, with new episodes arriving at the same time each week. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

House of the Dragon episode release schedule: