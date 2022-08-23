How to watch House of the Dragon in Australia: stream the Game of Thrones prequel now

No queen has ever sat atop the Iron Throne, but when King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), his first-born child, as his heir, the Houses Stark, Velaryon and Baratheon unite behind the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms' decision.

However, when Viserys' younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), disputes the ruling and the King bungles his opportunity to make his word final, any chance of a peaceful succession goes up in flames.

War is afoot, and you can read on to find out how to watch House of the Dragon online in Australia right now.

Watch House of the Dragon in Australia Premiere: Monday, August 22 New episodes: every Monday from 11am AEST Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans Streaming options: Binge (opens in new tab) | Foxtel Now (opens in new tab)

Family feuds tend to get more than a little heated when the Targaryens are involved. Being named Viserys' successor at such a young age means Princess Rhaenyra never had an opportunity to stake her claim to the Iron Throne, the most dangerous seat in the realm, and surely the least comfortable.

But in spite of the grand status of her uncle, a dragonrider and the most fearsome warrior in Westeros, she's determined to take back what she believes to be rightfully hers, no matter the price.

This being the brainchild of George R.R. Martin, the main players change faster than you can say "Dance of the Dragons", especially with the calculating Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and master puppeteer Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) corroding old alliances and forging new ones in those shadowy corners of the halls of power.

Brace yourself for a blitz of betrayal, bloodshed, and bleach blonde hair. Here's how to stream House of the Dragon in Australia.

Episode 1: Monday, August 22

Monday, August 22 Episode 2: Monday, August 29

Monday, August 29 Episode 3: Monday, September 5

Monday, September 5 Episode 4: Monday, September 12

Monday, September 12 Episode 5: Monday, September 19

Monday, September 19 Episode 6: Monday, September 26

Monday, September 26 Episode 7: Monday, October 3

Monday, October 3 Episode 8: Monday, October 10

Monday, October 10 Episode 9: Monday, October 17

Monday, October 17 Episode 10: Monday, October 24

How to watch House of the Dragon: stream every episode online in Australia

(opens in new tab) In terms of value, Binge (opens in new tab) is the place to watch House of the Dragon in Australia, with new episodes hitting the streaming service at 11am AEST every Monday, from August 22. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

What else can I watch on Binge?

It probably goes without saying that Binge's 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) is the best way for you to see if the service is right for you. That will give you at least two weeks worth of House of the Dragon, along with everything else the service has to offer.

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker and Doom Patrol, plus Succession, Mare of Easttown and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

Devices compatible with Binge include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation consoles (but no Xbox consoles, unfortunately), Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Binge is also available on Telstra TV and Amazon Fire Stick.

House of the Dragon trailer

House of the Dragon cast

King Viserys I Targaryen: Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock Prince Daemon Targaryen: Matt Smith

Matt Smith Lady Alicent Hightower: Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke Young Alicent Hightower: Emily Carey

Emily Carey Ser Otto Hightower: Rhys Ifans

House of the Dragon: when is it set?

Winter is some way off in House of the Dragon, which chronicles events that take place roughly 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen's rise to power in Game of Thrones.

This is a time of peace in the Seven Kingdoms, under the rule of King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth Targaryen to ascend to the Iron Throne.

However, though the Targaryens are powerful, their bloodline is vulnerable, and Viserys' ill-judged efforts to please everybody close to him are set to backfire spectacularly.

While the drama appears to be less sprawling the time around, mostly focusing on the ruling House Targaryen, we expect House of the Dragon will grow into a proper epic as the series progresses, and can't wait to see what's in store for us.