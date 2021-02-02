Watching Super Bowl 2021 without cable: all you need to know

It's a match-up for the ages – young buck Patrick Mahomes taking on the slightly older Buc Tom Brady in what looks set to be a Super Bowl unlike any other we've seen. And, while 22,000 lucky (or foolhardy, you decide) spectators will be piling into the Chiefs' Raymond James Stadium on February 7, we're betting that you're looking for a Super Bowl live stream at home.

But what if you've cut the cord and ended your cable subscription? The prospect of finding a digital provider that carries CBS might be a little daunting, but thankfully there a few options that are super reliable and much cheaper than a traditional cable package.

Plus, choosing any of our recommendations below will also let you watch CBS from just about any device, which means you can start watching CBS live online in moments. So, below we'll run down your best options for watching Super Bowl 2021 without cable available this year.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable

If you haven't got cable and aren't intending to subscribe to a package just for the Super Bowl, there are a number of excellent options out there to get you access on Sunday.

Now the great news this year is that CBS is once again going to show the whole thing for free on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app. But if you want to take this opportunity to give a new streaming service a try, then we've got you covered.

FuboTV | From $64.99 per month | 7-day free trial

Our top recommendation for watching the NFL regular season and playoffs has been FuboTV, thanks to all the options it gives sports and, in particular, football fans. With over 100 channels on the basic plan – including, of course, CBS – it's a complete cable replacement that'll get you access to the Super Bowl and tons of other sporting content. You'll get ESPN, NFL, beIN Sports and more, plus all the staples like ABC, Fox and NBC. The best bit, though? FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial of its family plan, meaning that you can effectively watch Super Bowl 2021 for absolutely free!

CBS All Access | $5.99 a month | 7-day free trial

If FuboTV doesn't sound like your bag – or perhaps you already subscribe to another service that doesn't carry CBS, like Sling TV – a great alternative option is CBS All Access. Provided by the network itself, you'll be able to stream CBS on your PC or mobile device wherever you are. While CBS All Access definitely isn't a service that can replace your cable subscription (unless you really love CBS), it's an absolute bargain at just $5.99 a month. And, just like FuboTV, it offers a seven-day free trial to test the service out. So, that's another way to get Super Bowl for nothing.

YouTube TV | From $64.99 per month | 7-day free trial

At $64.99 a month, YouTube TV costs the same as FuboTV, although the selection is a little thinner at around 85 channels – but most importantly it does carry CBS, so you'll be covered for the Super Bowl. Again, you'll be able to bag a seven-day free trial, which will allow you to watch the Super Bowl absolutely free. Plus, unlike FuboTV, YouTube TV carries news network CNN – although you won't have the same selection of sports content.

AT&T TV Now | From $69.99 per month

If you'd prefer stick with one of cable's old guard, AT&T's cord-cutting service is probably your best choice. While it doesn't offer the same flexibility as other providers, you'll get a fine selection of channels, including CBS for that all important Super Bowl access. For an additional fee you'll be able to add on HBO Max and plenty of more niche channels, but the lack of a free trial and lengthy contracts means this might not be the quick Super Bowl fix you're after.

Watching the Super Bowl without cable outside the US

Unfortunately for residents of other countries, all of the options above are only available to users from the US – or, at least, with a US credit card or US-based PayPal account.

If you're not in the States when February 7 rolls around, even if you're a paid-up FuboTV, CBS All Access or YouTube TV subscriber you won't be able to access the service. However, if you use a VPN, you can trick the provider into thinking you're in the country, which will then allow you to watch the Super Bowl on your CBS All Access account as if you were sat in your own living room.