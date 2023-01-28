Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the FA Cup 4th round

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream

You can watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. In the USA, the game will be televised on ESPN Plus, along with all other FA Cup matches. You can watch a Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream on Paramount Plus in Australia. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 29, 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT TV channel: BBC One (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | Paramount+ (AUS) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream: match preview

Football fans are frequently told that Hollywood could never script the FA Cup's inherent magic. Patently, this is cliched nonsense – if Tinseltown can imagine dystopian worlds and fantasy adventures with four-headed demons then they can probably envisage a last-minute winner for a minnow at a giant – but Wrexham hosting Sheffield United on Sunday can at least claim to have a Hollywood tale by proxy thanks to the Red Dragons' actor owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The non-league side are the lowest-ranked team left in the FA Cup and face Championship promotion chasers the Blades in arguably the pick of the fourth round ties.

The world's third oldest football club, Wrexham already had plenty of history before Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney officially took over the Red Dragons in January 2021. The Hollywood duo have ploughed millions into the club and the local area, meeting King Charles in the process, and made documentary Welcome to Wrexham a streaming classic on Disney+.

Keeping faith with manager Phil Parkinson despite falling in the National League play-offs to Grimsby last season, the pair are now looking forward to their biggest single fixture since taking over after disposing of Coventry in a pulsating 4-3 win in the last round.

Top of the fifth tier thanks to top scorer Paul Mullin's 27 goals in all competitions this season, they also count on Ben Tozer, who swapped League One Cheltenham for the fifth-tier Racecourse Ground 18 months ago, and his long throws to conjure the spirit of Mickey Thomas and the Arsenal-beating vintage of 1992.

Sheffield United's principal priorities lie firmly in winning promotion from the Championship, currently sitting five points off top spot. But avoiding a banana skin against a team ranked 70 places below them in the football pyramid will also be at the forefront of Paul Heckingbottom's mind.

The Blades are also in excellent form and have lost just once since mid-October and beat table-topping Burnley 5-2 just before the midseason break. Top scorer Iliman Ndiaye has continued his fine form since returning from impressing for Senegal at the World Cup, while wide man Jayden Bogle has also shone in recent weeks. That said, boss Heckingbottom could rest a few first teamers in this one.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream: watch FA Cup for FREE in the UK

The BBC shares live broadcast duties with ITV for FA Cup matches in the UK, and will be showing Wrexham vs Sheffield United for free on BBC One. Kick-off is set for 4.30pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. Football fans in the UK can also watch a Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Wrexham vs Sheffield United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Wrexham vs Sheffield United from anywhere:

How to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. The streaming service is showing 79 FA Cup games this season, as well as the entirety of the Carabao Cup. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year.

How to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United: live stream FA Cup in Australia

ViacomCBS (now known as Paramount Global) has taken the broadcast rights to the FA Cup from Channel 10. This means streaming service Paramount Plus is the place to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United in Australia, but be warned that kick-off is set for 3.30am AEDT first thing on Monday morning. A Paramount Plus subscription currently costs $8.99 a month.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream: how to watch FA Cup soccer in Canada

Sportsnet is showing Wrexham vs Sheffield United in Canada, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now. Prices start at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.

How to watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Wrexham vs Sheffield United on Sky Sport in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports.

