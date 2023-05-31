How to watch Love Island 2023: stream season 10 for free online

Watch Love Island 2023 live stream

You can watch Love Island 2023 on ITV2 in the UK, or stream episodes for free on ITVX. Love Island 2023 is also available to watch on Hulu in the US, Neon in New Zealand, and 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home. Full details below.

Love Island 2023 preview

What do you get when you put a gas engineer from Sheffield and an aesthetics practitioner from London together in a villa in sizzling hot Mallorca? Pure TV gold is what, especially as Mitchel (the gas man) and Jess (the... let's say beautician) both have it in for anyone who tries to save money. Sparks will surely fly!

The 10th season of Love Island UK invites a new gaggle of preening singletons to flirt and frolic their way into each other's beds for our viewing pleasure, with Maya Jama providing the droll witticisms as Iain Stirling nails the slo-mo struts and tosses in the occasional grenade. It's possible we've got that the wrong way around.

Glaswegian model Ella and Doncastrian musical theatre performer and TikTok star Molly have set the bar high right from the outset. The usual peacocking routine isn't likely to cut it for Ella, who's met Brad Pitt, while Molly already had a legion of followers on social media before her involvement on the show was announced.

Remember how you were going to learn a language and take up a new hobby this summer? Good luck with that. It's the steamiest dating show on TV, and here's how you can watch Love Island UK 2023 for free online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island 2023 for FREE

Love Island 2023 (season 10) premieres at 9pm BST on Monday, June 5, with new episodes airing on ITV2 at the same time every night at 9pm GMT Monday to Sunday. Saturday night's episode features 'unseen footage' from the week. ITV2 is 100% free-to-watch in the UK. You can also watch episodes live and on catch-up through ITVX. Not in the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch Love Island on ITVX from abroad. Remember you can watch ITVX a number of ways, including on desktop, gaming consoles, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 outside the UK

You can watch Summer Love Island 2023 for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home at any point during the summer edition, you won't be able to watch Love Island UK from abroad, or access ITVX.

Don't get mugged off by geo-restrictions, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Love Island season 10 from anywhere

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online in the US without cable

There's no word on when Love Island UK season 10 will land in the US, but we don't think you'll have long to wait. That's because the previous season of the show started streaming on Hulu just two weeks after it premiered in the UK. Nothing confirmed yet but it's worth noting that Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan costs $7.99 a month after a 30-day FREE trial, and you can cancel your membership at any time.

You'll get even better value for money by combining Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 per month. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as The Great, History of the World Part 2, Abbott Elementary, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 online for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Love Island UK season 10 will premiere at 6pm AEST on Wednesday June 7 on Channel 9's free on-demand streaming service, 9Now. That means Aussies will only be a couple of days behind the UK! New episodes land at the same time each evening. 9Now is compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Love Island UK season 10 on 9Now from abroad.

How to watch Love Island UK 2023 in New Zealand: stream season 10 online

There's no word yet on when Love Island UK season 10 will premiere in New Zealand. However, it's likely that the show will hit Neon just a few days after its June 5 UK premiere, which is what happened with the previous season. A subscription starts at $12.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Can you watch Love Island UK in Canada?

In the past. Love Island has been available in Canada via Hayu and CTV. However, for the last couple of years that's no longer been the case.

Don't want to miss out on the boys and girls coupling up, heads turning, and islander dumpings? The only way you'll be able to watch Love Island is with a VPN, which tricks your device into thinking you're somewhere elsewhere. One for Brits abroad in Canada.

Everything you need to know about Winter Love Island 2023

Meet the Islanders: Love Island 2023 line-up

André Furtado – 21, businessman from Birmingham

Furtado – 21, businessman from Birmingham Catherine Agbaje – 22, commercial real estate agent from Dublin

Agbaje – 22, commercial real estate agent from Dublin Ella Thomas – 23, model from Glasgow

Thomas – 23, model from Glasgow George Fensom – 24, business development executive from Bedford

Fensom – 24, business development executive from Bedford Jess Harding – 22, beautician from West London

Harding – 22, beautician from West London Mehdi Edno – 26, communications manager from Bordeaux

Edno – 26, communications manager from Bordeaux Mitchel Taylor – 26, gas engineer from Sheffield

Taylor – 26, gas engineer from Sheffield Molly Marsh – 21, theatre performer and social media influencer from Doncaster

Marsh – 21, theatre performer and social media influencer from Doncaster Ruchee Gurung – 24, beautician from Sutton

Gurung – 24, beautician from Sutton Tyrique Hyde – 24, semi-professional footballer from Essex

Who is hosting Summer Love Island 2023? After taking over as Love Island presenter in 2020, Laura Whitmore stepped down from her villa duties at the end of season 8 last summer. While her husband, Iain Stirling, will continue to put his dulcet tones to use for those cracking voiceovers, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama will once again be taking the reins and grabbing love by the horns after her debut season earlier this year.

Where is Summer Love Island 2023 being filmed? Love Island UK returns to the familiar surroundings of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, on the island of Mallorca, for season 10. Average June temperatures on the Balearic Island average 72.9 °F / 22.7 °C, but the mercury regularly approaches the 86 °F / 30 °C mark. It's a short hop to Menorca and Ibiza, which lie on either side of Mallorca.

Where can I get the latest Love Island news? Our first port-of-call for Love Island news is the official Love Island Twitter page. For a true deep-dive into islander life, you should also tune into Love Island: Aftersun every Sunday at 10pm BST straight after the latest action from the villa.

What time can I watch the Love Island first look?

Made available every Monday to Friday and Sunday afternoon, the Love Island first look is shared on Love Island Twitter and Instagram page. This usually drops around 2-3pm BST and gives an exclusive look and the drama going on in the villa in that night's episode.

What safe-guarding has been put in place for Love Island?

Both the mental wellbeing of contestants and the way the show tackles inclusivity have come under fire over the last few years. This follows the loss of former contestants Sophie Gradon in 2018 and Mike Thalassitis in 2019, and former host Caroline Flack in 2020, all three to suicide.

The first duty of care protocols were shared in 2019 ahead of season 5, with 2022 seeing Love Island producers release a full set of protocols, including the new addition of inclusion training to tackle “inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions".

In its continued efforts to better safeguard contestants, ITV announced a key new rule change earlier this year. Contestants are now asked to pause their social media accounts ahead of entering the villa. This follows previous seasons where friends and family would take the reins of their accounts.

Following last summer's series, where Ofcom were inundated with complaints of controlling and misogynistic behavior particularly from the men in the villa, this year ITV announced: "Islanders will also receive guidance and training around mutually respectful behaviour in relationships [...] to help them identify negative behaviours in relationships and understand the behaviour patterns associated with controlling and coercive behaviour."

The cast will also view a video including interviews with former islanders talking about their experiences following villa life. in an endeavour to better prepare them for the transition.

Outlined on ITV's website, protocols are broken down to pre-filming, during the series, and aftercare.