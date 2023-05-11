Juventus vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Europa League semi-final first leg

Watch a Juventus vs Sevilla live stream

You can watch a free Juventus vs Sevilla live stream on Rai Play in Italy or by using a Paramount Plus free trial in the US. In the UK, this semi-final first leg clash will be televised on BT Sport, while football fans in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2 or via Sony LIV. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual coverage from abroad. Full details on how to watch a Juventus vs Sevilla live stream just below.

Juventus vs Sevilla: match preview

It's traditional Europa grandeur against modern day tournament specialists as Juventus welcome Sevilla to Turin for the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals tonight. Both teams have endured inconsistent seasons, with this tournament their final opportunity for silverware, but both are well-schooled in the art of late-tournament performances. Both sides will be gunning for an early advantage.

Juventus fans won't forget 2022/23 in a hurry. The Old Lady's 15-point Serie A deduction for capital gain violations was overturned on appeal, making Champions League qualification much more likely via the domestic route, but their form on the pitch has been as chaotic as issues off it amid rumours that the club can't afford to sack coach Max Allegri.

Juve lost five of their six Champions League group stage games (a section that included Benfica, PSG and Maccabi Haifa) and were lucky to even drop down into the Europa League. Beaten in the Coppa Italia semi-finals by Inter Milan, they're 17 points behind Serie A champions Napoli – to whom they've lost twice, including a 5-1 drubbing – and have even fallen to an embarrassing 2-0 defeat against Monza.

Striker Dusan Vlahovic has struggled to 13 goals this season, far from his prolific best, but has scored in his last two Serie A outings, while former Chelsea teenager Samuel Iling-Junior has begun to get some first-team minutes and was himself on the scoresheet in last weekend's defeat of Atalanta. They have big players, from Adrien Rabiot to Angel Di Maria, so don't discount experience in European semi-finals.

Sevilla have shot up La Liga since Jose Luis Mendilibar was parachuted in as the Andalusians' third coach of the season after Julen Lopetegui and Jorge Sampaoli. Los Rojiblancos were in serious relegation trouble when the firefighter took over in late March, but they've since risen to 11th after winning five of the newbie's seven league games in charge.

The quarter-final defeat of Manchester United, admittedly helped by some shambolic defending in both legs from the Red Devils, have raised expectations that the six-time tournament winners can add to their record haul. Mendilibar has rotated in the Europa League and should stick with the names that have got him this far, with the experienced Ivan Rakitic as a No.10 and ex-Spurs winger Erik Lamela in from the off.

Youssef En-Nesyri has 17 goals this season, four in the Champions League and three in the Europa League, and, though the Moroccan has lost his Liga starting spot, he should lead the line tonight. Porous for much of the season, Sevilla are now tough to break down with a rigid tactical plan from their belligerent Basque tactician.

The teams have met only four times before, in successive Champions League group stages from 2015/16, with Juve having one win and one draw from their two home games. Whatever happens, both teams' flaws should make this quite the watch. Follow our guide to get a Juventus vs Sevilla live stream and watch the Europa League online from anywhere.

Free Juventus vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch Europa League semi-final free online in Italy

(opens in new tab) Anyone located in Italy will find that national broadcaster Rai (opens in new tab) has the rights to this semi-final first leg and will be airing tonight's Juventus vs Sevilla match 100% free. You can watch online, with coverage starting on Rai Play at 20:35 CEST ahead of a 21:00 kick-off local time. Rai offers a completely free streaming platform (opens in new tab), which means anyone in Italy can get a 100% free Juventus vs Sevilla live stream for this clash. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Rai Play stream from abroad (opens in new tab), if you're an Italian on your travels.

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Juventus vs Sevilla live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Sevilla from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla: live stream UEL soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Sevilla on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday afternoon. CBS is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 UEL season. Paramount Plus live streams every game, while select fixtures are shown on CBS. How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla without cable A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. If you sign up now, you can get a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial (opens in new tab), which would let you live stream Juventus vs Sevilla and the rest of the semi-finals for nothing. Alternatively, if you don't have CBS on cable, you can get the channel on a streaming-only basis via FuboTV (opens in new tab) from $74.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Outside of the US? If you're unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch a Juventus vs Sevilla live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Juventus vs Sevilla. Coverage starts at 7.45pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT now has a £30 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch Juventus vs Sevilla on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Europa League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Juventus vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch UEL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, soccer fans can watch Juventus vs Sevilla on streaming service DAZN. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT on Thursday. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Juventus vs Sevilla on DAZN while abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single UEL game, but DAZN is also the Canadian streaming home of Champions League League and EFL Championship soccer, WTA tennis and snooker. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Juventus vs Sevilla on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 5am AEST bright and early on Friday morning. The streaming service is showing every single Europa League match ad-free, and it's also the place to watch the Champions League and Europa Conference League, international rugby and Formula E. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch Juventus vs Sevilla on Spark Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Friday morning. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes every UEL game, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, URC rugby, NBA, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

Juventus vs Sevilla: live stream Europa League online in India