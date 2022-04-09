Toulouse vs Ulster live stream: watch European Champions Cup rugby from anywhere

Form is temporary and class is permanent, goes the old cliché, which will be put to the test as holders Toulouse take on Ulster in the round of 16. The Ulstermen are unbeaten in the competition this season, but the knockouts have long been a deeply unhappy hunting ground, and you can read on as our guide explains how to watch a Toulouse vs Ulster live stream in the 2021-22 European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere in the world.

Le Stade struggled through this year's pool stage, losing twice, winning once, and drawing once, whereas Ulster won all four of their fixtures. That said, the two sides' contrasting fortunes in this competition means Toulouse undoubtedly have the psychological edge.

They don't really lose home games in the knockout stages of the European Cup. Ulster, meanwhile, don't really win them - whether at home or away.

Ugo Mola's men knocked Ulster out en route to their record-setting fifth European Rugby Champions Cup triumph last May, and with Antoine Dupont at the beating heart of the team, they're capable of beating any opponent on their day.

Dan McFarland has two of the competition's standout talents to call on, in Nick Timoney and Michael Lowry, but can his team conquer their own demons? Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Toulouse vs Ulster live stream wherever you are right now.

Toulouse vs Ulster live stream: how to watch European Rugby Champions Cup in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in the UK can watch Toulouse vs Ulster on BT Sport (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game from every round of the European Rugby Champions Cup. Toulouse vs Ulster is being shown on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 3pm BST ahead of a 3.15pm kick-off. If you don't want to be locked into a lengthy contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass priced at £25 per month (opens in new tab). It lets you watch all of the network's live and on-demand action via the BT Sport app or via the web player. The Monthly Pass renews automatically every four weeks, but you can cancel it whenever you want. You can login on two devices at once, and access BT Sport Ultimate's content in 4K. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN (opens in new tab) as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK European Rugby Champions Cup coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Toulouse vs Ulster: live stream European Rugby Champions Cup in Ireland

How to watch Toulouse vs Ulster: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show the European Rugby Champions Cup in Australia, but the Toulouse vs Ulster game is being shown exclusively on the network's standalone streaming service, beIN Sports Connect (opens in new tab). That means you can't watch the game on TV, even if you receive the beIN Sports channels as a part of your cable package. On the plus side, beIN Sports Connect offers new users a FREE 2-week trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs either $19 per month or $179.99 per year. Whichever package you choose, you'll get to live stream everything on beIN Sport, including Lige 1, Serie A La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL football. Toulouse vs Ulster kicks off at 12.15am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, so be prepared to lose some sleep. And remember, if you're out of Australia right now you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your preferred rugby live stream from anywhere.

How to live stream European Rugby Champions Cup in the US