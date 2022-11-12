Scotland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere

Scotland once again go in search of a first ever win against the All Blacks, with a prodigal son making his return for the hosts at Murrayfield in this Autumn Nations series rugby clash.

After being exiled earlier in the year amid disciplinary issues, fly-half Finn Russell has won a call-up for Sunday's game for Scotland after fellow out-half Adam Hastings was ruled out through injury.

Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere.

Scotland come up against an All Blacks side that may have turned a corner following what has been a difficult 2022, with their return to form highlighted by their 55-23 romp over Wales in Cardiff last weekend, which saw them register eight tries.

The last clash between these two sides saw New Zealand claim a narrow 22-17 victory during the 2017 autumn internationals.

Scotland haven't beaten New Zealand in any of the 31 rugby test matches that the two nations have played out since 1905, but could the return of the maverick Russell inspire the hosts to a historic victory?

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream and how to watch Scotland vs New Zealand, as well as the rest of the 2022 Autumn Internationals.

Related: how to watch a World Cup 2022 live stream

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast this autumn international clash in the UK. Scotland vs New Zealand kicks off at 2.15pm BST on Saturday evening, and Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Scotland vs New Zealand from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can tune in to Scotland vs New Zealand on Stan Sport, though prepare for a super late night, as kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Sunday night / Monday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial (opens in new tab). If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs New Zealand live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Scotland vs All Blacks in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport 1 (opens in new tab) is showing Scotland vs the All Blacks in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 3.15am NZDT early on Monday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route (opens in new tab) outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch the Scotland vs New Zealand game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 4.15pm SAST on Sunday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Scotland vs New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights to show the Scotland vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Sunday. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Scotland vs New Zealand live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs New Zealand kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN (opens in new tab) in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial (opens in new tab) deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now (opens in new tab).