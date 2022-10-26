How to watch Autumn Internationals 2022: live stream every game of the series online from anywhere

The Northern Hemisphere rugby nations are bossing their southern counterparts at the moment, but nobody can deliver a chastening wake-up call quite like world champions South Africa. Firmly in the Springboks' sights at the Autumn Internationals 2022 are Ireland and France, respectively the No.1- and No.2-ranked international rugby union teams in the world, while New Zealand and Australia are out to restore their reputations too. Read on to find out how to watch the Autumn Internationals 2022 and live stream all the games online from anywhere.

The existential crisis that's gripped the All Blacks for much of this year was partly triggered by Andy Farrell's men, who won a series on Kiwi soil for the first time ever this summer. However, Ireland haven't played a single fixture since that historic day in July, whereas South Africa, New Zealand and Australia are all battle-hardened after last month's fiercely contested Rugby Championship.

France haven't played a genuinely competitive fixture since they sealed a famous Six Nations Grand Slam back in March, and with less than a year to go until they host the Rugby World Cup, Fabien Galthié will be hoping that that the triumph was just the start rather than the peak.

Incredibly, Australia are below Argentina in the current world rankings, which demonstrates just how impressive a job Michael Cheika has done with the Pumas, as well as how badly the Wallabies have been ravaged by injuries over recent times. England, Wales and Scotland, meanwhile, are simply out to show that they deserve a place at rugby's top table.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get watch every game of the 2022 Autumn Internationals wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Autumn Internationals 2022: live stream rugby for FREE in the UK

Every single game of the 2022 Autumn Internationals is being shown on Amazon in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can watch all the action at no additional cost. You can live stream the rugby from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will also get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the Autumn Internationals on your Prime account just like you would at home? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log-in using a UK IP address.

How to watch Autumn Internationals rugby from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Autumn Internationals rugby games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below to get around that issue, thanks to a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Autumn Internationals 2022 from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Autumn Internationals rugby FREE online in Ireland

Amazon Prime Video is showing all of the 2022 Autumn Internationals rugby in Ireland too, where the same prices apply. So that's £8.99 per month or £95 per year after a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab). Time it right and you'll be able to watch every single game for free. Outside of Ireland? Watch Autumn Internationals rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch 2022 Autumn Internationals: live stream rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2022 Autumn Internationals on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) in the US. A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch 2022 Autumn Nations Series rugby in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport is the home of the 2022 Autumn Nations Series in Australia, with the streaming service showing every single match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, as well as Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Autumn Nations Series live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch 2022 Autumn Internationals rugby in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2022 Autumn Internationals on Sky Sport in New Zealand. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and is also showing every Premier League and World Cup game. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

How to watch 2022 Autumn Nations Series: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Fans looking to watch the 2022 Autumn Nations Series in South Africa can catch all the action on SuperSport Grandstand. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

(All times UK)

Saturday 29th October

6.50am - Japan vs New Zealand

5.30pm - Scotland vs Australia

Saturday 5th November

1pm - Italy vs Samoa

1pm - Scotland vs Fiji

3.15pm - Wales vs New Zealand

5.30pm - Ireland vs South Africa

8pm - France vs Australia

Sunday 6th November

2.15pm - England vs Argentina

Saturday 12th November

1pm - Ireland vs Fiji

1pm - Italy vs Australia

3.15pm - England vs Japan

5.30pm - Wales vs Argentina

8pm - France vs South Africa

Sunday 13th November

2pm - Barbarians vs All Blacks XV

2.15pm - Scotland vs New Zealand

Saturday 19th November

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa