Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL online

Patriots vs Bills live stream: game preview

It's uncomfortable and insensitive, but the show goes on. At the time of writing Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in a serious condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field of play earlier this week, and everybody at Highmark Stadium will be with him in spirit as the Patriots come to town, hoping to secure a victory that would take them into the playoffs. Read on as we explain how to watch a Patriots vs Bills live stream online from anywhere.

This was supposed to be a day of celebration for the Bills, who were front-runners for the AFC's No.1 seed, ahead of the Chiefs and Bengals. Instead, the Hamlin situation has rendered that a footnote. Whether Sean McDermott's men win or lose on the field, their thoughts will be elsewhere. The positive news is that Hamlin's condition appears to be improving.

The Patriots have been left in a deeply unenviable position too. Bill Belichick will have spent the past few weeks geeing his players up for this all-AFC East playoff decider. Now, though, every play they make is likely to be tinged with at least a little bit of guilt and unfair criticism.

If they lose, they'll still make it to the playoffs if the Jets beat the Dolphins and the Browns beat the Steelers, but to call those two results unlikely would be a major understatement. The Pats need to go for the win, and deal with whatever fallout there may be afterwards. Follow our guide on how to watch a Patriots vs Bills live stream wherever you are.

Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Patriots vs Bills game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday. How to watch Patriots vs Bills without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Patriots vs Bills and possibly another game or two for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Patriots vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Patriots vs Bills from anywhere

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Patriots vs Bills kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Patriots vs Bills is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Patriots vs Bills on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

Patriots vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Patriots vs Bills game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 6pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £34.99 for the rest of the season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK, but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots FREE: live stream NFL in Australia