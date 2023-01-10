Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream: match preview

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest will be looking to recover from their FA Cup thrashing at the weekend as they take on fellow Premier League strugglers Wolves in this Carabao Cup quarter-final match-up.

Forest suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of the relegation-threatened Blackpool on Saturday, but now have a chance for redemption as they look to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since 1992.

Any Wolves victory at the City Ground will need to be mustered from what looks likely to be a second string for the visitors, however, with Daniel Podence, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa, Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic all unlikely to be fit in time for this clash.

The match can be watched on subscription streaming services like ESPN+ in the US and beIN Sports in Australia. But here's how to get a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream online from anywhere in the world.

Related: how to watch an EPL live stream

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) ESPN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in the US, and will be showing every remaining match of this year's competition live on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this quarter-final clash. ESPN+ is only $9.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $99.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, featuring content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Nottingham Forest vs Wolves kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT Stateside.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This will help you defeat the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue and they're easy to set up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately this tie hasn't been selected to be shown live by Sky, with the EFL Cup broadcast rights holders for the UK opting to televise the Man City's clash with Southampton instead.

That means you won't be able to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live if you're in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as beIN Sports or ESPN Plus.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Wolves in Australia

(opens in new tab) beIN Sports has the rights to show every Carabao Cup game in Australia, with Nottingham Forest vs Wolves set to kick-off at 7am AEDT early on Thursday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sport has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL football. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) DAZN is the place to watch Nottingham Forest vs Wolves, along with every remaining game from this season's Carabao Cup. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday. DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).